10 Best Personalized Gift Ideas for Her – 2021 Guide

The act of giving gifts to our significant others is almost synonymous with going out and dating as well as showing love and gratitude to family members and friends. There are so many special occasions in every person’s life and each calls for a slightly different gift and a personalized present that will make them thing of you whenever they see it, touch it, wear it, or use it. When it comes to giving gifts to a lady in your live, it is slightly different than when there is a guy as the person of the hour.

Some would say that it is easier to give presents to women because there are more options to go with. What is more, on average, they are more excited both about the occasions and celebrations as well as about receiving gifts. Since the gentler and more beautiful gender also likes and uses more things, this is not that far from the actual truth. With gifts though there should be a note of personalization present no matter what or when you are giving it, so in order to help you we decided to bring you the 10 best-personalized gift ideas for her.

1. Name Necklaces

Girls love jewelry, and as the old saying goes, jewelry is a girl’s best friend. They wear it whenever and wherever they go and there are so many ways in which a single item can be used to complement and highlight the whole outfit. Even if it is the lone jewelry piece on them it can be the star of the look. If you have a favorite lady in your life, and for this gift idea it should preferably be a girlfriend, fiancée, or wife, you can give them a personalized name necklace. You have probably seen these around because they have been popular and common for years. It seems that everyone has them but that is hardly true. If you have not noticed the lady in question wearing one, she probably lacks it. It is a great everyday piece they can wear no matter the occasion and they will surely love it. Check out onecklace.com for more about name necklaces.

2. Flower Arrangement

Every woman loves flowers, and you can never go wrong with a nice bouquet, a flower box, or maybe even something more elaborate and unique. The key aspect of it though should be the personalized touch so that she can see you care and know her well. That can be a letter, a special ornament for the occasion in question, or some other way in which she will be able to tell it was from you and for her. Her fave flower is a no-brainer, but something else in there should also grab her attention.

3. Chocolates and Other Sweets

Chocolate is the guilty pleasure of most people as well as the fan-favorite dessert. The best thing about it is that it can be shaped into so many things and it can serve both as the filling or the coating of other desserts. If the woman in question has an occasional sweet tooth and she cannot help but bite down on some chocolaty goodness every once in a while, the special occasion coming up is the perfect way to allow her exactly that. You can have cupcakes made with special lettering or symbols of things important to her, have a whole custom cake ordered, or fill up a decorative box with her favorite treats. The choices are seemingly never-ending when gifting a woman with sweets is concerned.

4. Photo Albums or Framed Photos

Since the woman for whom you are buying the gift is an important person in your life, you probably have a ton of photos together. All those fun times are practically memories frozen in time and a good way of reminding her of it all is to make a photo album of the absolute best moments you shared together. Even a frame of a single photo would do, or best of all, a digital frame that shuffles through a bunch of memories from way back. It is as personal as it gets really!

5. Keychains

Virtually anything can be turned into a keychain nowadays, as all you need is a fun idea and the part of the circular metal part that attaches to the keychain and the key. From her favorite things to simple metal or wooden pieces with important messages or dates, she will surely attach it to her car, home, or office key. It is a great way to carry a reminder of you no matter where she goes.

6. Scented Candles

To set the right mood and satisfy multiple senses at once, people have come up and fallen in love with candles thousands of years ago. The simple yet beautiful and fascinating item can be the perfect gift especially if you find a way to make it more personal. A message on the candle will do, but the candle can also be in the shape of something she loves and cares about. Nowadays, anything is possible so do not settle until you find the perfect candle that she will love to light up each evening.

7. Clothing

Perhaps even more than jewelry and flowers, the ladies love clothes. There never seems to be enough of it in their closets so a few new items will surely be a welcome surprise. It is not really a common thing to give as a present to a woman but if you make it funny, unique, or special in some personal way and put some thought into the design, she will cherish it for years to come. A simple T-shirt can be enough if it is special, but something more elaborate like a dress or a jacket have great customization potential too.

8. Tickets

Tickets to shows, plays, and movies are a lesser known gift idea simply because people do not think of them as such. In reality, they can be truly special because people treasure their hobbies and going to the theater, the cinema, or to concerts are some of the most popular and fun things to do in your free time. Think of her favorite singers, bands, actors, or genres and evaluate how you can surprise her. Remember to get a second ticket for yourself too!

9. Accessories

In case she has enough clothing or jewelry, you should think about the accessories she has. Wallets, small purses, sunglasses, watches, brooches, and hair pieces. All of these are highly customizable and therefore present amazing gift ideas. It all comes down to how well you know her and what she likes, but most women have the need of at least a few of these at any given time so you cannot go wrong as long as you make it special.

10. Puzzles

Last but not least, we have customized puzzles with anything you like as the target photo to assemble. Jigsaw puzzles come in a great variety of variants, with the 500-piece somewhere in the middle in terms of difficulty and time needed for assembly. If she likes board games and is up for a little challenge, print out a puzzle of an important photo of you two or something she enjoys and wrap it up nicely. She will surely like it.