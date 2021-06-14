3 Tips For Understanding The Criminal Record Check Process

The revision of criminal records is part of the background check, and it is common for every company to use this process as a way to see if some of their potential workers or partners had certain issues with the law or current disputes where they might need to avoid particular job positions. The main point is related to increased safety.

There are different ways for checking this data. You can simply ask people to provide more information about potential issues with the law. Also, you can send a request to the police to send you a full report about anyone. According to crimecheckaustralia.com.au, you can now use an online platform, which is a much easier, faster, and convenient method.

The main reason why you should check this type of information is to see if some of your potential workers have a criminal history, and to know whether to hire that person or not, which is especially important if you are working in finance or any other field that can be risky for those people. In this article, we are going to introduce you to some of the most important things that you should know about the process of checking someone’s criminal record.

1. It is Important For the Security

When it comes to criminal records, they are divided into several groups, such as county criminal, national criminal, federal, global, and sex offender databases. The best way to determine the level of your check is to consider the requirements and potential safety issues in your company. For example, someone who had problems with anger and conflicts in the past, that even brought that person to the court should not be working with kids or any other delicate positions. On the other side, this process is not the only precise method since there are people who might represent a threat to your business even though they don’t have any criminal history.

2. Determine the Risks by Positions

After you make a plan for the new position in your company, it is necessary to consider the potential risks that could happen in the case that you hire someone with a criminal record. You can add these requirements to the application process and save a lot of time since people who have questionable records might decide to avoid the application. You can determine the levels of safety by checking the factors related to the position, contact with kids, safety measures, risks, and more.

3. There Are Different Types of This Process

When it comes to adults, there are four most common methods to choose to check someone’s criminal record. Those four are standard, basic, enhanced, and barred lists. The standard check will introduce you to information related to a final warning, unspent convictions, reprimands, and cautions. Also, you should know that only people working as recruiters in some companies have the right to demand these pieces of information for someone else.

The basic analysis of criminal data will give you more data only about convictions and cautions. This is the most common choice for companies, especially when it comes to those positions where it should not be an issue if someone had certain issues with the law in the past. On the other side, there is an enhanced process, where you can find out more about the history, which is essential to know if you are hiring someone for a demanding and risky role. The barred list represents a list of positions that someone should never be hired to.

The Importance of Criminal Record Check

While it is not necessary to always use this method when you are hiring new people, it can be an effective way to avoid issues with security at your work. For example, you will find out whether someone has a record because that person was stealing money, which means that you should not hire that person in a position where it can work with a lot of money. The same is for any other offense. When you are looking for a criminal record, you should focus on crime watch, court records, credit default, civil lawsuit, and reputational risks.

The crime watch can provide you with more information about potential criminal activities. When it comes to court records, you can see if there are ongoing disputes and charges against the potential worker. Also, by checking the credit data, you can see if that person has financial problems. Someone with a criminal record can also represent a negative reputation of your company, which is another reason to always use this process. For instance, someone who is charged for fraud in the past should not be hired in a position where he will interact and create partnerships with clients.

How To Check This Data?

The main part of the process is quite simple, and you will only need to apply by filling the form and state which type of criminal record you need. In most cases, you will wait only for a week or two, unless you are requesting some advanced version of the record. You will see that the certificate has special marks that make it impossible to copy or edit in your way.

As we already mentioned before, the great thing is that we can use online services today to get this type of information. However, you have to know that some forms of records cannot by requested on your own, if you need your certificate.

Last Words

The main reason to use this process is related to overall security in your company. People can feel much safer when they know that there are not people around them with any sort of criminal record. Also, not checking this data might lead to risks, especially if you hire someone who is charged for crime on similar positions. For instance, stealing goods and money, fraud, violence, and more. Checking these terms represent a basic part of the process, and you should always determine the level of risks and what type of ex-convicts you should never hire.