3 Personalized Jewelry Brands Worth the Hype

Affordable, dainty, and personalized jewelry is a dream for everyone who appreciates high-end accessories that can upgrade and match any outfit during the day, and of course, at night.

Whether you are looking for something to gift yourself or a surprise for a beloved one, online custom handcrafted jewelry is always a great idea. You can place an order from the comfort of your home and get trendy jewelry for you, a birthday, anniversary, or any special occasion where you want to show love.

On our quest to get the most meaningful personalized Infinity Necklace, we stumbled across three highly reputed online stores of customized jewelry that are worth the hype and, of course, worth our review:

If you want that unforgettable and memorable little thing for you or for someone that has a special place in your heart, check our review and enjoy the pleasure of wearing a personalized infinity necklace that only you know how to show off.

1. JoyAmo Jewelry

JoyAmo is an Israeli online personalized jewelry company that manufactures fashionable personalized jewelry since 2020. Created by Idit as a personal tribute to her own motherhood journey and with the purpose of sharing her passion with other women all over the world, JoyAmo Jewelry’s creations are full of passion and emotion.

Design:

JoyAmo’s personalized Infinity Necklace has become a best-seller of the brand due to its stunning design and its versatility.

JoyAmo’s Personalized Infinity Necklace is a tribute piece to the endless bond that unites a mother with her children, a grandmother with her grandchildren, and all the meaningful persons in your life. Whether you love customized jewelry or not, there is an infinity necklace for any of the persons on your list.

You can add up to 4 names and each name can bear up to 9 characters. The names will be engraved in cursive font with the first letter capitalized.

Available metals:

JoyAmo makes available to you a customized necklace with an infinity pendant in Sterling silver 925,18k rose gold plating, and 18k yellow gold plating.

WARRANTY AND RETURN POLICY

JoyAmo Jewelry offers a one-year warranty for all its personalized jewelry, from the moment of the delivery of the order. It covers all its pieces in Sterling silver and gold plating. Recklessly damaged or abused items beyond the normal use are automatically excluded from the coverage of the warranty.

Items, undamaged, can be returned up to 120 days from the date of the delivery, and there will be a 30% restocking fee applied.

2. ONecklace

oNecklace is an international jewelry manufacturer, with its main office located in Israel, that deals exclusively with customized name necklaces. Inspired by the concept of personalized nameplate pendants, it opened its creations to the world in 2012 and has been creating beautiful and fashionable customized jewelry since then.

Design:

The Necklace with Infinity pendant from ONecklace is meant to conquer the heart of any lady that loves fine jewelry and original design. Its dainty infinity pendant is a tribute to the infinite love that unites us and the never-ending power of love.

You can add up to 4 names.

Available metals:

ONecklace has a wide range of metals for your choice: Sterling silver, 24k yellow gold plating, rose gold plating, 14k gold, and 14k white gold.

WARRANTY AND RETURN POLICY

You can return new jewelry sold within 90 days of delivery if you are not happy with the piece. Please note that there will be a 30% nonrefundable fee on all items.

Nevertheless, we could not find on the site of ONecklace its warranty policy.

2. GetNameNecklace

GetNameNecklace, created by the Hong Kong-based company Career And Kenson Industrial Mansion, specializes in custom jewelry at affordable prices and with a wide range of pieces to cater to all the segments of the fashion market. Its designs range from classic pieces of jewelry to very modern and trendy ones.

Design:

GetNameNecklace is a sleek and classic piece of jewelry for the ones that love original and unique jewelry gems. If you want to upgrade your wardrobe or if you want to indulge someone special, this is the perfect gift!

You can add up to 4 names on the infinity pendant and each name can have up to 8 characters.

Available metals:

GetNameNecklaces, as well as JoyAmo Jewelry, offer 3 versions of the same piece for your enjoyment: Sterling silver 925, 18k rose gold plating, and 19k yellow gold plating.

WARRANTY AND RETURN POLICY

In case of paint that is chipping, crystals that fall off, broken chain, etc, you can choose between a refund or an exchange, but within 99 days from the delivery. (GetNameNecklace will only exchange the item(s) for the same product, or for an item(s) of equal or lesser value.)

If you receive the wrong order or item(s), broken items, the personalized info is different from what you provided to Getnamenecklace, or the quality of the products you received is defective, you will receive either a refund of your purchase or an exchange within 15 days.

You can return your item, undamaged, within 99 days from the date of the delivery and there is a 30% restocking fee.

(necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings) Personalized gifts for pets and horses. Cufflinks & wallets METALS Sterling silver 925, 18k yellow gold plating, and 18k rose gold plating Sterling silver, rose gold plating, yellow gold plating, 14k gold, and 14k white gold Sterling silver 925, 18k yellow gold plating, 18k rose gold plating, 10k gold, and 14k gold RETURNS 120 days return, with a restocking fee of 30% 90 days return, with a restocking fee of 30% 99 days return, with a restocking fee of 30% SHIPPING Free USA standard shipping Free USA standard shipping Free USA standard shipping OTHERS Free gift box & free gift card Gift Box & Bag $4.95 Free gift box & free gift card

OUR OPINION

With such an incredible selection of personalized infinity necklaces, we know that you can’t resist the charm and allure of a piece of jewelry with such a deep meaning and such a beautiful design. Whether you or the recipient love silver or gold, a necklace with an engravable infinity pendant is a versatile piece to show affection, love, and care.

Follow the hype and get one for yourself or for someone you love!