5 Reasons why Petrol Engines are the Best for Log Splitters – 2020 Guide

Since electric gadgets, devices, and vehicles appeared, there has been a lot of talk about comparing traditional petrol-powered alternatives to the more modern and environmentally friendly solutions. The fact is that machinery operating on gas is still viable on the market and the reasons for that are many. In the article before you, we will deal with log splitters, neat and useful construction and maintenance tools that have many uses both in various businesses and on private properties.

Log splitters, exactly like their name suggests, are used to easily split logs and are therefore used wherever there is woodwork present. In and around forests that are cut down for wood, log splitters are crucial because they do this otherwise tedious and difficult job in a matter of hours. Similarly, if you often require wood for cold winter months, splitting them with such a nifty tool can be a lifesaver.

If you are interested in purchasing a new machine like this for this winter or perhaps need one for your tree cutting and maintenance company, we got you covered. To find the best log splitter powered by a petrol engine, we highly advise you to check out what uniforest.de has to offer. You will not be disappointed with their service nor their products. Now, onto the reasons why a petrol engine is the best option for your splitter.

1. More Power

It cannot be denied that most electric tools that run on batteries and power instead of petrol are weaker and slower. While they may be more environmentally friendly in the sense that they do not produce pollution or consume invaluable fuel that we have a finite amount of, sometimes log splitting needs increased amounts of power. Therefore, electric gadgets simply will not do. The burning that happens in petrol engines is unmatched if you need immediate, raw power. If you do not need heavy-duty gear, electricity may be the best solution for you. However, if you are serious about this kind of work, make no mistake, petrol is the answer you are looking for. If you require anything over 10 tons, you will definitely need to forget about electric log splitters and go with gas.

2. Larger Pieces

Continuing the trend of the general strength and sturdiness of splitters, those that run on petrol are capable of splitting much larger pieces of wood. You do not have to pre-cut the pieces before you feed them to the hydraulic. On the contrary, as it seems that as long as it physically fits, it will split the wood. Electric splitters cannot do that as they would consume too much power for a single split. Therefore, they are mainly for smaller chunks of wood and therefore inadequate for larger operations. As a true lumberjack or a company that in any way, shape, or form deals with wood cutting, you will need a machine that can split larger logs easily, as you do not want to spend the whole day outside in harsh conditions while the machine draws on.

3. Freedom of Deployment

Consider the most obvious disadvantage of electric devices and you will detect arguably the best advantage of petrol machines. We mean of course the need to constantly be in the presence of an outlet to get the work done. Since the log splitter is electric, it needs a cable to feed the power to it. Even if it has batteries, this is hardly enough for the entire process since you will eventually have to charge it, especially during a lengthy session of wood chopping. In the real world, not everyone will have access to a power outlet nearby. This greatly disrupts the flow of the operation since you will always have to be on the lookout for where to plug in the tool. With petrol engine log splitters, you can deploy it in the middle of nowhere, pour a few liters in, and watch it work for the entire day. As long as you can access the terrain with a car and tow the splitter behind you, you will be able to work. You will be sacrificing weight and portability a little bit but you will at least be able to work wherever and whenever.

4. Overall Convenience

If you combine the three above mentioned factors, you can establish a fourth one that makes the choice pretty obvious. If you have more power on your side, a machine that can deal with large wood pieces, and the freedom to work anywhere, you will not only be saving time constantly but also perform the log splitting faster, efficiently, and without any time wasted on other things. The whole process becomes straightforward, from setting up the splitter to packing it up and leaving the premises. Less effort and achieving more, who would not pick that over constantly worrying about whether or not the job will be performed optimally?

5. An Abundance of Models

To round things up and finish the article, we just mentioned the choice you have when you decide in favor of petrol power. This is still the mainstream option that most people choose to go with. As such, the demand is high, but so is the supply. What this gives you is an immensely diverse array of machines to choose from, dozens of brands and different models, as well as colors and additional equipment every woodchopper needs. You can pick stationary models, small and compact ones, as well as huge splitters that double as trailers you have to tow with a car. Whatever your choice may be, you will surely find exactly what you are looking for. Since electric things are still in their infancy, the selection is quite limited and people usually end up disappointed. They cannot find what they had in mind and have to settle for different, or worst of all, less. Many make the switch to petrol after all, fully aware that they have to wait some more if they truly wish to go electric for their log splitting needs.