Which Are the Best Arcade Games You Can Play on Your Arcade Machine?

Buying a cocktail arcade table is a very good idea if you want to add a nerdy, fun feel to your game room or mancave. There are all kinds of arcade machines you can check out on our website The Classic Arcades, but the truth is that you also want to have some cool games on them as well. With that in mind, here’s a quick list with some of the most interesting arcade games you can play right now on an arcade machine.

Pacman

Pacman is a very simple game and a classic in its own right. The idea of munching at the white dots trying to get them all as fast as possible is engaging as it is exciting and interesting. It’s a game that constantly pushes the boundaries, making you play more and testing your limits. It’s insanely fun and rewarding, but also a pleasure to enjoy all the time. You do want to check it out for yourself, and in the end that can bring in some amazing results and plenty of fun.

Street Fighter II: The World Warrior

One of the reasons why Street Fighter II: The World Warrior is one of the top arcade games is the fact that it’s an engaging, but also very competitive game. It constantly pushes the boundaries and it encourages you to try out something new. Plus, the movement was great, animations were amazing, and it’s still a game that people play and revere all the time.

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong is seen on many arcade machines for a reason. The concept of him dropping barrels on Mario while Mario tries to save the princess is amazing, and it really goes to show that the game experience and excitement is unlike anything else out there. They did an amazing job with the game, and it’s still one of the coolest and most popular arcade games you can play on a cocktail arcade table.

Space Invaders

Is it simple? Yes, but that’s the appeal of Space Invaders. This is a game that everyone likes, which encourages every person to push the boundaries and really enjoy. You always want to bring in the best possible experience while trying out something that’s interesting and fun. Even if the game is always the same, you can find new ways to play, and you will find a lot of excitement into every part of the process. That alone is well worth the effort.

Frogger

Frogger is a popular game because it constantly tests your capabilities, skills and reaction time. not only is it a fun and rewarding game, but it’s full of interesting, fun moments for you to check out. All you need is to get over a busy road and reach your destination. You can play for as much as you want, trying to push your limits and take them to the next level.

Galaga

Galaga is similar to other shooters of its time, but in this case, you have a great way to test your capabilities against a variety of aliens. They are trying to attack you, and you must do everything you can in order to really push your limits and bring in as many exciting experiences as you can. People love Galaga on the old arcade systems, and you can even play it on a cocktail arcade table nowadays, which is really nice.

Asteroids

Asteroids was innovative at its time because it was a multidirectional arcade game. The player is able to control a spaceship that goes through an asteroid field. Obviously, your main focus here is to try and stay alive, and there are all kinds of flying saucers and other things coming your way. It’s a very intense game found on a vast range of arcade machines. Why is that? Because it’s fun, and there’s always the competition to see who gets the highest score.

Out Run

The main idea in Out Run was to try and get past the other cars in front of you. Yes, this racing game required you to win all the races and surpass competitors the best way you can. It was and still is an amazing ride and an intense game that you do not want to miss. It has great arcade gameplay and a lot of replay value too. That’s why it makes sense to have it on a cocktail arcade table.

Defender

Defender is a side scroller and the idea here is to try and defeat aliens while also defending your city. The system itself is very simple, you can play with ease and the gameplay is engaging and very rewarding. People love this game because it’s a lot of fun, and it’s one of those cool arcade games that never go out of style.

Dig Dug

As the name suggests, what you needed to do is to try and dig as further down as you could while trying to surpass your competitor. Simplicity is at the core of this game, it’s a very intense and engaging game with a very immersive and fun experience that everyone will love. Plus, the great thing is that you could always go and try a new path. That brought a lot of replay value.

Mortal Kombat

We can’t have a list of great arcade games without Mortal Kombat. This game managed to revolutionize the gaming world with realistic, intense gameplay and great graphics at the time. It also had a great roster of characters.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are tons of amazing games you can play on your cocktail arcade table. If you love retro, arcade titles and want to play something cool and fun, you should totally check these out right away. They are amazing, rewarding and full of great ideas. At the end of the day, you get to experience something new with each one of these cool arcade games. They also have a lot of replay value, which is always amazing to have. Plus, you can play on your own arcade machine with other people as you see fit!