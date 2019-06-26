Phone Rentals – When and how to use them

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When it comes to traveling, there are many cases where you’ll need to visit a foreign country with your friends or family. And what’s tricky about this is that in most foreign countries, your homeland number (SIM Card) won’t be functioning at all, unless you pay a crazy sum of money for each call, which is definitely something that’s not productive at all.

This is where SIM Card and Phone rental services come in extremely handy. In this article, we’re going to talk about all the benefits of using a phone rental service, so if you are someone who’s planning to travel to a foreign country anytime soon, or you simply want to learn more, feel free to continue reading until the end. Without further ado, here’s what you need to know.

Why Phone Rental Services?

Just like we’ve mentioned earlier, in most foreign countries, your SIM Card will not work, simply because the provider that you’re using will either not have network coverage in that country, or you’ll need to pay a much higher price for each call than you would if you were back home.

With that being said, SIM and Phone rental services are something that doesn’t cost even half of the price you’ll need to pay for using your regular provider in a foreign country, which makes it really efficient.

How much do they cost?

Now that you know the benefits of using a SIM/Phone rental service, let’s take a look at approximately how much money you are going to save by using one. According to UnlimitedIsrael.net, their prices can be as low as five dollars a day. That’s for the entire day. One phone call in a foreign country from your homeland provider would probably cost you more than ten dollars. And that’s just for a single call.

So we already know the big difference in price and the amount of money that you’re saving. Now let’s talk about some of the reasons why you should have the ability to text and call in a foreign country.

How important is communication in a foreign country?

When it comes to visiting a foreign country that you’ve never been to before, one of the most important things that you can do is make sure that you communicate properly with your friends or family. Why? Because most tourist places have tons of people, which means that somebody might get lost, or you’ll sometimes need to split up and meet at some other location, which is very hard without proper communication. Also, it doesn’t even have to be phone calls at all. SMS Texting is pretty useful as well, but you’ll still have to get an SMS in order to do it.

So as a conclusion, it is really well worth it to rent a SIM Card and have the ability to communicate in a foreign country, and you will be saving a lot of money if you use such a service, as opposed to if you were limiting yourself to “just a few phone calls” with your normal SIM Card.