How to Pick The Right Gym Headphones

Working out at the gym is probably one of the best things you can do in order to get fit and stay healthy. However, even though about 53% of all Americans have paid gym memberships, a good chunk of them don’t go to the gym consistently or quit altogether due to a lack of focus and motivation.

You might think that a great way to stay focused at the gym is to blast your favorite music playlist while working out. The only real way for you to listen to your music and get into the zone is to have the best pair of workout headphones. But with all the different types and brands of headphones out there, how could you possibly pick the right pair for you?

That’s why we’ve gathered some of the most important key factors you should look out for when picking the right pair of gym headphones. Keeping these in mind will help you make the most informed choice.

What Do I Need From My Workout Headphones?

It’s important to note that we all have different preferences when it comes to choosing the proper gym headphones. A pair of headphones that works for one person may not exactly be well-suited for you. That’s why it’s important to understand your very specific needs.

Picking out the right pair of workout headphones can mean the difference between getting pumped up for the workout, or getting frustrated with the added stress in the gym. You simply can’t use just any wireless headphones.

As Headphonesty mentioned, “Not all wireless headphones are cut out for workouts.”

Below are some of the important things you should keep in mind when choosing your gym headphones.

Finding the Right Fit

Picking the right form factor of headphones that also fits comfortably inside your ear is essential if you want the best workout experience in the gym. Can you imagine running on a treadmill or using the stationary bike while you’re busy holding on to your loose headphones? Yeah, no that’s not happening.

Using headphones that make you have to constantly adjust them around your head or pick them off the ground because they keep falling is going to cause you a lot of unnecessary hassle. Instead, you should find headphones or earbuds that are designed to securely fit around your head or inside your ear.

There are many form factors to choose from, each with their own strengths and features:

Over-ear Headphones

Neckband

In-ear Monitors

Earbuds

Wireless vs. Wired

When you’re busy working out in the gym, you’ll want to have the freedom to move and stretch around as you please. By using wired headphones, you’re basically limiting your total range of motion because you’re either holding your playback device or have it strapped on your body.

Not only is the feeling of a wire bouncing around you as you jog on the treadmill very distracting, it is also a potential hazard that can get snagged on the different gym equipment. Merely seeing and feeling the wire around you can affect the way you move and workout subconsciously, not allowing you to maximize the full extent of your gym routine.

Although there is an argument to use wired headphones because a physical wired connection is much more reliable and provides better overall sound quality than a wireless connection, it isn’t worth sacrificing your overall comfort and ability to move around.

IP Rating (Water/Sweat Resistance)

When you workout, you sweat a lot. Sweat is a good thing as it is a great indicator that you’re stressing your body and using up energy to get fit. It isn’t a good thing, however, for your wireless workout headphones.

Exposing your headphones to sweat or water can lower its overall durability and even make them unusable in the long run. That’s why it’s important to understand the different levels of protection and know what IP rating your gym headphones have.

The IP rating (sometimes called International Protection Rating or the Ingress Protection Rating) indicates the degree of protection provided by a device against solids and liquids. Basically, the rating lets you know if a pair of headphones is water/sweat-proof.

To stay on the safe side, you’ll want workout headphones that have an IP rating of at least IPx4 or higher in order for it to be generally sweat-proof. Unless your workout routine includes submerging yourself in a body of water for an extended period of time, you won’t need headphones with a higher IP rating than IPx4.

Playback Time (Battery Life)

The total playback time of your wireless gym headphones determines how long you can use them for your workout routines. For obvious reasons, the bigger the device, the more battery life you’re going to get.

That’s why wireless headphones tend to last longer than in-ear monitors because their large ear cups can accommodate bigger and more powerful batteries, thus lasting longer. However, true wireless earphones have the advantage of having convenient charging cases as a tradeoff for the limited battery life.

A pair of wireless headphones can last anywhere up to 8+ hours, while your true wireless earphones can go for about 4+ hours on a single charge.

Call Quality and Controls

The best type of gym headphones provide you with amazing sound quality and convenient controls. Another reason why people wear headphones while working out is because of how you can call anyone hands-free. With simple controls and a slight touch of a button, you can answer calls without messing up your workout flow.

Most of the available wireless headphones today have easy-to-navigate controls that allow you to make/answer calls at a press of a button. The combination of good sound quality and the ability to answer calls without breaking stride is the hallmark of a great pair of workout headphones.

Conclusion

Finding the right gym headphones for your needs may seem impossible with the number of things to consider and the vast amount of choices available. However, we hope that our simple guide reminded you of the most important features to take note of so that you can make the most appropriate choice.

Just find a pair of wireless headphones that fits right, is sweat-proof, has a lengthy playback time, and has good sounding quality and controls.