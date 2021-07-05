10 Of The Best Places To Camp Around The World

Few things are more satisfying than erecting your tent and spending the night under the stars. There are some beautiful places to explore, whether you wish to retreat to a secluded mountain top or locate an ideal seaside campground. From New Zealand to Finland, we have compiled a list of the finest locations to camp across the world that camping.org can help you accomplish.

1. Sahara Desert, Morocco

A vacation to Morocco would be incomplete without a visit to the Sahara, but for the whole experience, travel out into the desert by camel and camp out in the wilderness in a traditional nomadic tent. Campsites vary from basic but comfortable to full-on luxury, and although it is not quite do-it-yourself – you will need to travel out there with a guide and supper will be served on site – you are unlikely to find a more beautiful location to camp.

2. Yellowstone National Park in the United States

If you like rock climbing, mountain biking, or hiking, Yellowstone National Park is one of America’s finest outdoor attractions, with over 9000 square kilometers of natural terrain to explore. With huge canyons, high-altitude lakes, fish-filled rivers, and volcanic mountain ranges dotted with explosive geysers, campers are sure to find some beautiful backgrounds to pitch their tent against.

3. New Zealand

One of the world’s most camper-friendly nations, it is difficult to identify New Zealand’s finest camping sites since you may pitch your tent almost everywhere – lonely beaches, beautiful mountain plateaus, and quiet woodland clearings. The country has a “freedom camping” system, which means that you can camp on almost all public land, though there are strict environmental regulations that must be followed to make this legal – you will need a waste disposal unit or camp-toilet if there are no public toilets available, and you must take all your waste with you.

4. Australia’s Outback

The Australian outback is one of the world’s most magnificent locations to camp, with miles of open terrain mixed with sandy sands, flowing rivers, and broad grassy plains. If you want to camp out in the bush, you will have to do it the Aussie way: abandon your tent in favor of a swag (a waterproofed cocoon-like sleeping bag complete with a mattress and linen), start a bonfire, and sleep beneath the stars. If you are feeling really daring, you might even try your hand at a “bush barbecue” – dig a hole, start a fire, and roast your meal on a spit. Just remember to inform someone where you are going and bring extra food, gasoline, and a satellite phone if you do go out into the unknown – even natives get lost occasionally!

5. Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve

With one of the world’s largest lion populations, the Big 5, and 570 species of birds as residents, as well as being a prime spot for witnessing the great migration with over 2 million gazelle, wildebeest, and zebra passing through, pitching a tent in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve means sleeping among a veritable zoo of creatures.

6. The Lake District in England

Before you say it, sure, it rains a lot in England, but that does not stop the English from pitching their tents, preparing a gas-stove feast (or maybe just some instant noodles) beneath a thoughtfully built canvas, and falling asleep to the soft pitter-patter of rain on the tent roof. It would be a shame to let a passing shower ruin some of the world’s most beautiful countryside, and the Lake District National Park in Cumbria is not only England’s largest park but also a classic example of the kind of idyllic British countryside portrayed in Jane Austin romances or C.S.Lewis fantasies.

7. Corcovado National Park, Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s extensive landscapes of jungles and cloud forests provide a variety of beautiful hideouts if you are searching for a camping site surrounded by animals as well as nature. Corcovado National Park, which is said to be one of the world’s most ecologically varied natural parks, is an excellent location to start.

8. Haleakala National Park, Hawaii

When you think of camping in Hawaii, you usually picture waking up on the beach, but the landscape in Hawaii is more than just miles of white sand and crashing surf. Instead of a luxurious beach resort, try “glamping” at Haleakala National Park. If you do not get a cabin in the park, set up camp on the fringes of the Kipahulu rainforest or near Oheo pools, where you may enjoy a midnight swim before sleeping beneath the stars. There are also lots of trekking opportunities to keep you busy – climb Haleakala for a spectacular dawn view or go to Waimoku Falls.

9. Patagonia, Argentina and Chile

The southern point of South America, encompassing both Argentina and Chile, is as wild as it gets and a fantastic location for anybody with a sense of adventure. Follow the RN-40 to find campsites with vast open sky and snow-capped mountain views; this pristine environment calls for outdoor adventure.

10. Asturias, Spain

In this vastly underappreciated area of northwest Spain, towns cling to beautiful green hillsides and fishing villages dot the rugged coastline. On the shore, you will find some of the most beautiful campsites in Spain, as well as excellent cuisine and friendly hosts. If you are a fan of Spanish cuisine and their amazing beaches, Asturias, Spain should be your destination for camping in that part of the world.

Conclusion

We’re all looking for an escape in any form. Camping is a great way to get out of your home and explore the wilderness in the essence of what survival in the wild is meant to be. Instead of camping in your backyard or your local camping ground, try camping in different parts of the world to enhance the experience. Not only will it be an entirely new and fun experience, but you will get to meet people all around the world. Hopefully, this post will help you in picking the best place to camp around the world.