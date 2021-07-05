9 Trending Models of One-Piece Bikini In 2021

Do you hear? Summer is calling. So let’s accept this invitation by refreshing our bathing suit wardrobe! Experienced beach visitors know the rule — there’s no such thing as too many bikinis. And at least one of them should be a one-piece swimming suit so you can be prepared for any kind of beach activities.

What is great about a one-piece bikini is that it can be easily included in your daily look with the rest of your casual clothes. Just add the sweat shorts or favorite pair of jeans and you are ready to go. No doubts, a one-piece swimsuit is a timeless classic. However, 2021 dictates its own rules and brings a bunch of hot trends in swimwear fashion. Let’s take a look at the most trending models of a one-piece bikini this year here. They are lovely!

1. Shine bright like a diamond

Pandemia did not leave us a chance to dress up too often. But now you can add as much glitter as you want, choosing a swimsuit with all kinds of glamorous details and textures. Satin finish, metallic, patent leather — all these shiny things inspired by the nightlife. Wear it on and have fun! To find a fabulous model with a touch of glamour you can take a look at The Cruel Intentions collection or Glam Metal collection by Bond-Eye that catches the eye with a gem-like green and make a statement with the use of the captivating golden shine. Both of them will surely inspire a lot of Insta-worthy moments.

2. Ribbed swimsuits

Ribbed swimsuits are the hottest trend of the 2021 summer season. It is also very functional. The ribbed fabric stretches very well so it will grow along with your body in case you gain a bit of weight. Obviously, this suit is a perfect choice for pregnant women, as well for those who fond of water sports and beach activities such as volleyball. A ribbed bikini can be easily paired with high-waisted shorts, jeans, or a skirt shaping the perfect beachy look. It becomes the elegant layer beyond classic swimwear and makes changing from swim to casual wear seem effortless.

Another good thing about Ribbed fabric is that it has depth and interesting texture. Traditional fabric can seem flat unless there is a striking print or pattern, while ribbed fabric catches the eye due to its 3-dimensional structure. So the most simple ribbed bikini looks outstanding.

3. Retro style

If you don’t want to show off too much, you may consider choosing a retro style. Vintage silhouettes enhance your body in all the right places while providing a comfortable level of coverage. There are a great number of options to choose from: skirts, and boylegs, high-waisted bikinis, and ruffles. Vintage-style bathing suits often feature bandeau, sweetheart necklines, or halter that will highlight your shoulder or beautiful collarbone.

While ruching along the middle part of a body that often used in retro silhouettes is flattering the whole torso.

Don’t forget to pay attention to the details. Ring-shaped parts in a bandeau or as a part of an adjustable belt create a charming retro look, that feels also right on time. Add round-shaped sunglasses to complete a circle theme for a more stylish image. And if you wish to create an old Hollywood look, cat-eye sunglasses and a big sun hat will come in handy.

4. Cut it out

Cutout swimsuits have been in the limelight for a few seasons now and it seems they are going to stay with us for long. A one-piece bikini with cutouts will always be on top due to its enormous popularity. And it’s no wonder since this model easily transforms any type of figure in an hourglass shape. Especially if we talk about classic side cut-outs at the midriff. This year also brings a fresh idea – keyhole cut-outs at the chest. Cutouts expose more skin to the sun, so don’t forget to use strong sunscreen to prevent sunburn spots.

5. Bright colours

Invigorate the basic silhouette of a classical one-piece bikini with vibrant colours. Bold bright swimsuits are a must-have today. Red, orange, green, yellow, pink, — both monochrome and as parts of multicoloured patterns — will rock this summer at all beaches and swimming pools.

6. Animal print

Good news! If you are the one who loves those leopard spots or tiger/zebra stripes, you will be happy to hear that animalistic prints still stay with us. However, you may want to refresh your collection with the more actual version of animal print swimwear choosing more minimalistic designs.

7. Asymmetrical Silhouettes

The right swimming suit with asymmetrical cuts can make you a real rock star. Such a model draws maximum attention to the body curves, transforming a boring one-piece bikini into a fresh new idea. It also comes in handy when you want to draw attention away from something you prefer not to show.

8. A Quiet Tie

Pay attention to all kinds of belted swimwear. These models accentuate your waist with additional details like a belted number and delicate tie wraps around the waist. This will make your look more subtle and elegant.

9. Soft-To-Touch Fabrics

Ultimately, whatever style and colour you pick for this season the main role will play the textures. We used to wear cozy loungewear during 2020, so it’s not surprising that we want to keep further this feeling of comfort in any other type of clothes. That’s why it will be a good idea to opt for soft fabrics, especially when it comes to the retro style one-piece bikini.

All above mentioned are the hottest trends of the 2021 summer season. However, you should not take it as a direct order as you are always better to know what kind of style is most flattering to your body. So it’s always up to you what colours, silhouettes, and cuts to pick for this summer holidays. Moreover, you can refresh your beach look by complementing your old swimming suit with trendy details such as pareos and sarongs, sunglasses, hats, and kaftans