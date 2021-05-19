Planning a Nursery Room for Your Newborn

The birth of a child is one of the most exciting and memorable moments in the life of parents. The first years of a baby’s life are very important. So, there are a lot of preparations that should be done in advance, from choosing a maternity hospital to furnishing an ideal nursery room. Parents’ desire to create a cozy and safe space for their baby is logical and understandable. However, young parents can be confused with a huge range of details and necessary elements for the nursery. Fortunately, many furniture production brands are ready to help moms and dads with creating a functional, beautiful, and comfortable room for a newborn. Those of them, who produce custom furniture, have many years of experience and know everything about making a unique handcrafted nursery of premium quality. To discover more about one of these brands’ offers click here.

Let’s review the main points that parents should factor in when planning a room for their baby.

Nursery Room Arrangement

Planning starts with choosing a room for a baby. Its size is a very important issue, which parents often leave out of account. A nursery must be not too spacious to avoid scaring a child, yet not tiny either to accommodate all necessary things. Also, mothers and fathers should think about lighting. It would be better to have a window with curtains to regulate sunlight during the day and additional lamps with warm light for nighttime. Besides, proper airing is an essential factor. Regardless of how it will be implemented, with the help of a window or special ventilation system, it must guarantee that fresh air is delivered into the room. Moreover, before choosing a premise for a nursery, parents need to think about the distance between the room of a newborn, their bedroom, and the restroom. Also, do not forget to plan a heating system and temperature regime in the nursery.

Colors and Patterns for a Baby’s Room

Designing a newborn’s room is as important as planning a space for adults. An atmosphere created in it will have an impact on the baby from the first minutes of his or her life, teaching the beauty and telling about the world. It is a reason why you should thoroughly think through colors and themes for your nursery. Will it be a room intended for a boy or girl or do you prefer to keep it gender-neutral? Do you want to add wall painting? Do you wish to use one color or a combination of several shades? What themes are preferred: animals, vehicles, plants, blossoms, or fairy tales? Some furniture brands can give you interesting options of kids’ room design:

Contemporary

Natural

Moroccan

Regency

Vintage

For twins and many others

All of them are not only unique and stylish but can be personalized specifically for your baby. You can consult with a professional before deciding which design you want to use to make your dreams come true with hand-painted artworks.

How to Choose a Necessary Set of Furniture

You can find a lot of different and, sometimes, contradictory information about nursery furnishing on the Internet. The one thing you should remember is that every element must be functional, safe, and aesthetically pleasing at the same time. A basic furniture kit for a newborn’s room is the following:

a cot bed with a bumper, mattress, and natural cot quilt

a chest of drawers and wardrobe

a sofa or nursing chair

a crib or Moses basket

shelves for necessary small things

a baby changer

a bookcase

a toybox

Fortunately, kids furniture online stores propose themed sets for nurseries, which include at least a cot bed and drawer. Also, you can choose separate items at their store and order bespoke customization with hand-painted pictures. For example, the following most popular artwork themes for furniture can be available:

licensed Beatrix Potter rabbits

vintage safari

flower fairies

linen blossom

official images of Bear Paddington

cute bunnies

playful elephants

collection of Barbara’s bunnies

vintage transport

classic British Terry’s Soldiers

lettering with bespoke trim colors

All the artworks can be made in pastel tones to avoid overloading and extra excitation. Thematic pictures can help to create a cozy space even with a minimum kit of furniture.

Do Not Forget About Important Accessories

While furniture is essential for a nursery, accessories can add to its unique atmosphere. Try to never neglect small but important details. The list of the main items is presented below:

pictures, canvases, and framed photos

a tissue box

children’s steps

a small hairbrush

a height stick

a nightlight

a soft rug

s dollhouse or car garage

a waste bin

a children’s chair and table

a decorated mirror

small cushions

These things will be useful for both your baby and you. It is great that you can buy them step by step as the child grows. Custom made accessories for children’s interior design can be also designed to blend with the furniture in the room.

How To Choose The Perfect Brand

Make sure to choose brands that create luxury children’s rooms for more than decades. They have the reputation of extremely imaginative designers. These manufacturers use only high-quality and safe materials, such as hardwood, organic fabric, and non-toxic paint. The team of artists draws all the artworks only by hands without stencils. The companies even can hold exclusive licenses for some images. You can order a nursery set from the UK to any corner of the world, from the USA to Russia, Japan, or the UAE. The total of these facts is sufficient to entrust bespoke furniture brands with the task to make an ideal baby’s room.

As a bottom-line, we need to add that planning a nursery room for your newborn is a challenge. But if you do everything correctly, the childhood years of your kid will be filled with happiness. Yet, do not forget that an essential part of any nursery room is the love of parents!