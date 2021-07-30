7 Most Popular Hobbies for Internet Users in 2021

One of the greatest gifts of the modern age is digital information. These days, it’s so easy for anyone to learn as much as they want about absolutely anything. This is because any vital knowledge, data, or information that you may need surrounding a particular discipline can be found on the internet. Given that, many people are starting to get into a number of different hobbies that don’t necessarily fall within their immediate career paths or professional skill sets. For example, full-time doctors are dabbling into content creation. Businessmen turn on their video games at night whenever they get home from the office. Even celebrities are starting podcasts and YouTube channels on the side for fun.

Again, this is one of the greatest advantages of living in the digital age. It’s never been more convenient to start and get better at certain hobbies. And the best part is that there’s a hobby for everyone, regardless of what their interests or personality types are like. In this list, we’ve curated some of the most popular hobbies that people on the internet have been learning about and practicing in 2021.

1. Video Production

YouTube is definitely one of the defining media platforms of the digital age. It’s where professional and amateur video producers collide to make up a collection of some of the best (and worst) videos that one can find on the internet. These days, people are fully capable of teaching themselves how to produce somewhat professional-grade videos. Some of the cinematic elements found on popular YouTube these days are being made by pure amateurs and it’s amazing just how talented people are becoming in terms of video production.

2. Programming

There is absolutely no shortage of websites that offer short courses on technical programs that people can take at their own pace. Of course, traditional schooling still has its prominent place in the curriculum. However, it’s also possible to learn about the most complex courses like software development online. There are various courses on Python 3 and Javascript that are available for people on various learning sites. This means that people are teaching themselves how to make apps, websites, and all sorts of other cool software.

3. Gaming

Gaming is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. The growth of this industry has only been accelerated even further thanks to the developments in the world of hardware technology and internet technology. More and more people are getting their hands on sophisticated gaming devices (even smartphones) while also gaining access to high-speed internet connections. There are more online gamers now than there have ever been. A lot of that also has to do with the fact that there are so many different games out there that can appeal to different types of people. For example, war-obsessed gamers might fancy titles like Battlefield or Call of Duty. People who frequent casinos might enjoy playing online gambling games on reputable sites like Betnero.com. There are also team-based strategy games like DOTA or Clash of Clans that have amassed a substantial fanbase all over the world.

4. Streaming

Streaming is a hobby that is done in connection with gaming. There is a growing segment of the world right now that enjoys streaming their games online for other people to watch and enjoy. The streaming community is rising in popularity right now as more and more people are eager to share their gaming content with others. Online, there are many hobbyists who are investing thousands of dollars into creating streaming setups for themselves.

5. Podcast Production

There are some content creators out there who aren’t fond of being in front of a camera but are more comfortable with a microphone. This is why podcasting is also a growing hobby among internet users these days. It’s essentially the new version of radio. One of the best things about podcasts is that you can listen to them while you’re working on another task like cooking or driving. It’s such an easy way to consume content and a lot of people are enjoying expressing themselves on different podcast platforms.

6. Buy-and-Sell

More than just giving people a pastime, there are many individuals who have used the internet as a platform for side hustles. These days, it’s so much easier for people to get their hands on affordable inventory and then sell them at a markup. This is mostly because of sites like Amazon and Alibaba. Some of the most industrious internet users will buy interesting items on these sites at very low rates and in bulk orders. Then, they market these products on their individual social media platforms (practically for free) and try to make a profit. It’s a fairly simple business model that has managed to earn many people a lot of money over the internet.

7. Graphic Design

Another hobby that a lot of people are getting into is graphic design. With apps like Canva on the market, it’s so much easier for people now to learn about creating professional-grade graphic art for businesses and whatnot. This hobby is particularly appealing to those who have a taste for the visual arts. The best part about the graphic design industry is that it’s gaining more and more prominence these days. This is because brands are looking to establish themselves more on digital platforms. This means that they always need to continuously find ways to elevate the standards of their visual presentations.

Conclusion

One of the biggest effects of people pursuing their hobbies more easily and more studiously is that it’s allowing people to upskill themselves. This means that they are essentially improving their own value in the eyes of the market. By seriously improving their skills at their hobbies, more internet users are giving themselves the opportunity to monetize these skills. In fact, more and more individuals are able to develop actual careers around these skills of theirs.

Many dub this era as the age of the information revolution and that’s an adequate description of what the internet has provided for modern society.