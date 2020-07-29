Results of Practicing Parenting on a Reborn Doll to Improve One’s Skill on Parenting

When you were a kid, did you ever imagine that the doll or toy you are holding is your child? Naturally, many of us would do that, even making them eat with us on the dining table, take a bath with us, play with us, and sleep with us. What experiences did you get from those pretend plays? Of course, we would get practical skills and essential parenting skills. Your attitude and habits are the results of parenting. If you are raised in an abusive family, you would most likely be scared of just a small wound, and maybe you would be violent. If you were raised in a friendly, warm, and familial environment, you would most likely be familial, kind to others, and welcoming. So, all in all, the parenting skills of one’s self affect your child’s future.

To practice and enhance your parenting skills, it would not just be as simple as reading books about good parenting and such topics. It would also need a performance output. Let us say that you already read all those books and articles about parenting, but do you have the confidence to do it correctly? Learning and executing are both different actions. To practice parenting skills, we would need a substitute for a baby, and that perfect substitute would be Reborn Dolls! So what is a Reborn doll? A reborn doll is like a realistic doll that depicts the appearance of a real-life baby. It is made from vinyl to represent the soft skin of a baby. Back in those times, doll makers or doll enthusiasts wanted to improve their works; they started to do a more realistic doll; thus, leading into the world of reborn dolls or also called vinyl dolls. To get Reborn dolls visit Kiss Reborn, and get one to improve your parenting skills.

So before going on the main topic, let us first identify the word ‘Parenting.’ So just from the word itself, we can already identify that it is the way that we raise up a child. Just like what I said a while ago, your way of raising your child can affect his future development, in what way? Of course, in many ways, for example, if you are to treat your child with no emotional and parental love, they would be most likely to be vulnerable to emotions. Now let us discuss the result of practicing parenting on a reborn doll.

Results of practicing parenting on a reborn doll

A good relationship between parent and child – By practicing your parenting skills on a reborn doll, you can improve your relationship with your child as you already know how to accommodate their physical and emotional needs. Just by knowing simple things about them and bonding with them can improve and stabilize your relationship.

Maintaining good awareness between each other – By practicing your parenting skills on a reborn doll, you can then read their emotions to prevent misunderstanding and discomfort. By bonding and asking how they are, you can then learn how to build a good awareness between each other to use if your child is troubled by something you can then guess what happened to him without even asking.

Confidence in raising a child – By practicing your parenting skills on a reborn doll, you can then learn how to raise your child. Using the reborn doll, you can learn the basics of raising a child; technically, the toy would just be replaced by a real, living, and breathing baby.

Happiness and harmony between family members – By practicing your parenting skills on a reborn doll, you can then build up that good, warm, and lively atmosphere that you always want. A home filled with laughter and family members that help each other and live in harmony, isn’t that what everyone wants? By having excellent parenting skills, you can then recreate your style of lively and warm atmosphere!

Lessening of your child’s bad behaviors – By practicing your parenting skills on a reborn doll, you won’t have to result in punishing your child. By treating them right and feeding them with your parental love, they would not be a rebellious child. That is what all parents yearn right, a good child.

Building up mutual understanding – By practicing your parenting skills on a reborn doll, you can build up a bilateral agreement with your child. It is essential to build it since it would be the core of a relationship between you and your child; by having mutual understanding, you can then satisfy their needs without them telling you.

Setting yourself up as a role model for them – By practicing your parenting skills on a reborn doll, you can then be their role model. You can encourage them to be like and develop good traits for their future. You can be the role model that would help them and support them through their road to their dreams full of dangers and hardships.

Develop their good characters – By practicing your parenting skills on a reborn doll, you can develop their pleasant personality and traits. Teaching them what is right and wrong can help them not be astray on a unique path. Just by simply telling them not to lie, not to steal, be kind to others, and such moral etiquettes, they can then be good children in the future.

Improve your child’s behavior – By practicing your parenting skills on a reborn doll, you can help your child be courteous and respectful. Just by limiting them on their bad habits, it can then lead to a good start since only by this action, it helps your child clear a lot of problems in the future.

Establish a sense of righteousness and responsibility – By practicing your parenting skills on a reborn doll, just from your experience of having a child’s duties, you can train them on having responsibility for their future. By being responsible, they would naturally be righteous in their future choices.

Conclusion

Just by practicing your parenting skills on reborn dolls it can lead your child to a good future. It has a lot of benefits not just for you but also for your child!