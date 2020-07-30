Top 10 Local Business Directories to List Your Business

Listing your business becomes mandatory in local business listing directories if you want to earn more organic traffic and convert more leads. For all the brick and mortar businesses, getting registered in online business directories is beneficial in the sense that it improves their search engine ranking and their chances of appearing in more local searches increase greatly.

If you want to be found in the broader web search, you must think of getting your small business listed in all the local business directories. It must be an integral part of your local business marketing strategy as you do not have to spend thousands of dollars like other marketing strategies. Most of these directories are free. All you have to do is free registration and your potential customers can find you easily online.

In this article, we are going to list the top 10 local business directories which will help you not only drive more organic traffic but you can also grow your business as a substantial brand that has some unique value for the customers. Have a look:

1. Yelp

If we specifically talk about having a business get reviewed on different online platforms, Yelp is the most credible of those online sites. It does not allow you to list your business with all the essential information like working hours, location, and the details of the services that you are offering, but if you are running a local restaurant, you can also list your detailed menu there. Yelp has become quite a popular place to find local businesses and detailed online reviews about their services. Over time, millions of businesses have registered themselves there on this platform and took advantage of its range of benefits like communicating with their customers both privately and publicly. It also helps businesses to track how many people have viewed their profile.

It is yet another international website that also helps local businesses to reach their potential audience without spending much on marketing, local TV advertisements, and billboards. All you have to do is create a free page on this platform with all the details of your local business and optimize that page with unique SEO optimized content. This will greatly enhance your ability to appear in local searches. Graph Search is another latest feature introduced by Facebook that helps businesses to take on local search. This directory also allows customers to leave reviews and rate your products, so a large number of customers resort to this platform when they want to get people’s feedback before buying a service or product.

3. Bing

Bing is yet another amazing platform that helps small businesses in reaching their potential customers. The best thing about Bing is that customers can approach you in a variety of different ways. You can update the information of your business on Bing in detail along with some of the business photos that help you leave a good impression on your customers. Recently Yelp has taken over Bing local listings which have made it even more credible when it comes to finding information about local businesses. With the help of this business listing directory, you can show the right information to your customers. If you are providing services in multiple locations, on Bing local listings you can add them in one go.

4. Citylocal Pro

Citylocal Pro is yet another amazing platform to list your business locally. There are countless benefits of listing your business there. When you choose to register your business there, you do not only step ahead of your competition by doubling the online traffic for your business, but you also manage to introduce your business as a brand. If you have established a new local business, you would surely need more exposure for your website. The more people are visiting your website, it means your brand is getting more visibility and your fame is increasing. The idea behind registering your business on Citylocal Pro is that you can win the trust of your people because this directory only registers legally authorized businesses.

5. Yahoo Local

Setting up a local listing page on Yahoo local is just like setting up your profile on Yelp. The information that you publish there can always be edited. If you do not have a business account on Yahoo local yet, go the website and create an account there. On this business page of Yahoo, you can display your office address, phone number and the address of your website. Moreover, what products or services your business is offering, you can place a detailed description there. Your business description must be catchy enough to drive more customers.

6. EZ Local

This is also included among the best local business directories where you cannot just your basic information but if you want to leave advanced information about your business like the details of payment methods, you can. Listing your business there also means that a profile will be created automatically on Bing and Google. They have just made the local search easy, so register yourself there and take advantage of their various benefits.

7. Foursquare

It again is a location-based listing directory by which you can improve your rankings in the specific area where you are serving. When you register your business there, you can ask your customers to check in there and leave their reviews about your service and product quality. This platform allows businesses to share their information on Facebook and Twitter as well. You can also reward your loyal customers by gaining access to its analytics tool.

8. Thumbtack

This platform is different in the sense that it is in the question-answer form. When a prospective customer clicks Thumbtack, it asks him questions about what they need from a professional serving in a specific industry. Customers can also leave their quotes about what they are expecting from a professional. When you register there as a professional, you can read those acts and present yourself as a better opportunity for them. They have authorized professionals registered on their platform from all the fields of life including home improvement, event planning, painting, home cleaning, and much more.

9. Whitepages

Are a customer and looking for the best local handyman serving in your area? If yes, Whitepages is the right platform to be at. Here you can collect names, phone numbers, and addresses of different renowned businesses. They also conduct a background check before registering a professional on their website. If a friend of you has asked you to have some background check on a home improvement agency, you can request Whitepages.

10. Angie’s List

When you set up a profile on this free listing directory, they ask you about the basic information about your business. It does not improve your search engine rankings but it also helps you establish your credibility as a brand. Your customers can leave reviews about your products and services there which is why most people search Angie’s List when they are looking for a specific service in their area. Using this platform, you can also communicate with your prospective customers.

Bottom Line!

These are the 10 best local business directories that help you grow your business without any large expenditure on the marketing of your products. Register your business in these directories and feel the difference.