Prank Apps to Fool Your Buddies

Voice Changer by e3games

If voice impersonations aren’t your specialty, then prank calling is going to be tough. How can you fool friends and family members when you’re instantly recognized over the phone every time? Have no fear as ‘Voice Changer’ by e3games provides a unique solution! Created by the app developers of e3games Voice Changer does exactly what it says on the title, changing your voice so convincingly that friends will have no idea that it’s you. Remaining anonymous during prank calls is what this app offers best, as you will have access to a large selection of voice modifications that can be easily applied.

Unlike other voice changing apps, this excels with its variety and the sheer volume of sound options provided. Some of these include Monster, Helium, Smurf, and Alien. All in all, there are 24 effects included. To make a sound modification, you will be required to make a recording initially. After recording your speaking voice, you can then apply the voice options available, changing the way that you sound. You can also set your modified voice recording as a ringtone, notification, alarm sound, or use it for a prank call. Brilliantly designed and easy to use, this app is suitable for all ages.

Ownage Pranks

If you spend some of your free time surfing the web to find the funniest prank calls, then you've probably encountered Ownage Pranks. While Ownage Pranks is primarily known for its hysterically funny YouTube channel, their pranks app has taken the prank calling world by storm. Packed with over 100 high-quality prank scripts that feature many of the show's characters, what makes this app outstanding is not just the large selection offered but also its superb voice acting and prank originality.

So how does it work? Every pre recording is automated to play when your friend picks up the call, reenacting a standard phone call. Doing its best human impersonation, most could never tell the difference thanks to its sophisticated AI algorithm. The algorithm can make conversational responses at the right times, appearing human-like over the phone. Pre-recordings played all contain a unique prank scenario- A disgruntled man accusing you of hitting on his girlfriend or a supposed neighbor demanding you give him your Wi-Fi password.

Browse their pranks to listen to the variety of scenarios on offer.

So how do you make the prank call?

Step 1: Choose a prerecording from over 100 available

Step 2: Select the contact from your address book

Step 3: Call and then listen live, enjoying your friend’s reactions

After a prank call concludes, it will automatically be recorded, enabling you to listen again afterward. Feel free to email your saved recordings to the Pranks Hall of Fame; this online community features the funniest Prank calls submitted by OwnagePranks users around the world.

Prank Apps iTorturer

If you feel like playing a group prank in a room full of your buddies, then the iTorturer app is exactly what you need. Intended to prank large groups as opposed to one person, this app is unique among other prank apps today. iTorturers primary feature is to play distinct sounds specifically chosen to be as irritating as possible; these include High Frequency, Tri-tone Text Sound, and White Noise. The 45kHZ screeching noise is particularly exasperating as its high frequency can be heard even in the loudest of places.

A suggestion to make pranks more amusing is by acting oblivious to the sound, telling your friend it’s all in their head. Although you will have access to the three sound effects mentioned prior, not all of the sounds in iTorturer are free. If you wish to unlock additional sound effects, you will be required to make in-app purchases. Premium sound options offer a variety of sounds, including Whoopee Cushion, Cat Meow, and Fly Buzzing.

TV Remote Apps

Nothing is as annoying as being unable to watch what you’ve intended on your tv. By downloading some of the TV remote apps, like Optimum, you will trick your friend believing TV is malfunctioning. You can either change channels, volume up the tv, shut it down, or lower the volume to zero. With this one, you can get pretty creative. Moreover, you can connect your app with other devices like DVR and see your friend getting frustrated on a whole nother level. We’ve tried this one, and we can say that the best of all these options is increasing the sound volume.

From what we’ve been able to experience, this is a prank that never gets old, and that can provide you with a lot of fun moments. For your friend, not so much. The best part about it is that your friend will not have any clue about what’s happening and you can even do it for a really long time before you get sorry enough, to tell the truth. When that happens, we would recommend you to be out in the open where you can escape somewhere.

Crack & Break it!

Is there anything worse than the anticipation of seeing your phone screen after accidentally dropping it? The sinking feeling we get when turning it over to see the damage is not something I’d wish on my worst enemy. The ‘Crack & Break it!’ the app takes full advantage of this as you can add scratches and cracks to a user’s replicated phone screen, tricking others into believing the phone has been damaged. If you’re a fan of generally breaking things, then you will enjoy the multiple categories on offer where you can smash different animated objects. Containing five unique groups, you can also upgrade to the PRO version if you wish to receive five more.

Free Categories include:

Image Break- Import any picture you want where you can alter with cracks and scratch effects. For example, import a black image similar to a turned-off phone screen and apply cracks to fool others.

Glass Blocks – Break glass blocks by tapping on it, which happens to be oddly satisfying once you get the hang of it.

Prank Stun Gun

A stun gun is probably one of the most unpleasant things you are going to experience in your lifetime if you are not lucky enough to experience it. However, pranking someone that he is about to be stunned with this one is hilarious. Nowadays, it is possible to trick your friend on your mobile phone. We’ve stumbled across an application that calls itself “Prank Stun Gun”. With this one, you are going to be able to completely trick your friend if he or she is about to be struck with a stun gun.

The only thing you need to do is to hold your phone like you would hold a stun gun and touch your friend with it. Naturally, it will not have a shock as a result, for a glimpse, your friend will feel a vibration and the sound of electricity will be heard. This will create a feeling similar to when someone is really shocked by a stun gun. There is no reason why you shouldn’t give it a try.

Text Replacement

This is not a prank that you need a classic type of application. Hear us out. You can perform some text replacement through a built-in app that can be a real source of entertainment if used properly. The only thing you need to do is go to Settings, find General and Keyboard, and access Text Replacement. You can replace all of the common words with anything you would want to. That way, you are going to have some exceptionally funny conversations, and your friend will have no clue what’s happening. The best thing about it is that you can get really creative and you can make some funny conversations that you are going to remember for a really long time. Have fun!

Conclusion

Here are some of the best prank apps that you can use for tricking your friends. These will provide you with the possibility to become a prankster without making any additional effort. We are pretty sure that you will have a blast while using them. As we said earlier in the article, we would recommend you to be out in the open, so you can escape when needed. We are going to repeat this one at the end.