Pre-wedding photos in Prague – What you should know

Today, more and more people choose Prague as their most important place for having a pre-wedding photo shoot. Of course, the reason is quite obvious. Prague is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, with perfect scenery backgrounds for your pictures. If you could ask every bride in the world if she would like her wedding pictures to be from the Charles Bridge during the sunrise or at the Prague Castle during sunset, they would probably all say – yes. Here are some useful tips for planning a pre-wedding photo shoot in Prague.

What is the best time for the photo shoot?

Prague is wonderful at any time during the year, however, it is best to take the photos when it is warm outside. Depending on what you like, it is best to choose the period between April and October. In the spring, you will be able to see a lot of trees blooming wonderfully, but keep in mind that it might be a little bit chilly outside. On the other hand, summer is quite warm, but the tourist season will be in full swing, hence there will be a lot of people on the streets, making it harder for you to find the perfect spot for the pictures. According to otash-uz.com, the autumn might be the best season for a photo shoot since the tourist flow is not so intense, it is not so warm, and the city gets dressed up in the wonderful autumn mottled colors.

Do you need a car during the shoot?

It is highly desirable for you to have transportation, but it is not necessary. If you are ready to do a lot of walking, than you will not need a car, however, if you decide to take a car, you will, of course, need to hire a driver, since there might be a chance that some places that you have decided to have a photo shoot at prohibited parking. The cost of transportation and driver will depend on the company you choose, but usually, it is around 20 euros per hour. Also, if you want to have a photo shoot at the castles that are close to the town, you will need to hire transportation.

Should you expect additional fees?

You should expect additional fees, but only if you decide on having a photo shoot at places that will require you to pay an entrance fee. For example, there are beautiful gardens that you can go to that will provide you a complete view of the city below, the cost of the entrance fee varies and will go from 20 to 40 euros.

Should you bring some wedding accessories for the shoot?

Yes! This will help you get pictures that are different and that stands out from the crowd. You will be able to find various ideas of what you could bring on platforms such as Pinterest and Tumblr. Of course, if there are some items that are important to you, you should bring it to the photo shoot as well.

What should you do in case of rain?

The most ideal solution would be to postpone your pre-wedding shooting for a different day. It does not often rain cats and dogs in Prague, hence you could either wait for the rain to pass or postpone the shooting for another day. If it is not possible to reschedule the shooting, you could instead find wonderful, indoor places to take your pictures at.

Conclusion

If you are planning on having a pre-wedding photo shoot in the magnificent Prague, these are some tips that you might find useful. Keep in mind that whatever location you choose in Prague, you will get photos that will be beautiful and that will hang wonderfully on the walls of your home.