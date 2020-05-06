Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Looking for a Home to Have Doria Ragland Living With Them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been on the move ever since they left the royal family. From Canada to LA. The former royal couple hasn’t settled yet, and reports stated how they are looking or a spacious house so they can have Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, in it with them.

An insider shared with Entertainment Tonight, “It was always their plan to eventually be based in California since their work-life will be focused in the US,” and The Sun reported, “The market is dive-bombing at the moment, so a permanent move seems some time away. So they have tried to make life as comfortable as possible in their rented house and have found a wonderful complex away from prying eyes…. It is accessible through two guarded checkpoints and prides itself on being ‘paparazzi-proof.’” In the article, it further said, “Most houses here are enormous, and quite a few celebs live nearby, including Elton [John]. If they can’t move for another few months, at least they will be happy and very comfortable here.”

A source close to the former royal couple shared with The New York Post, “They are quietly looking at mansions in the $15 million to $20 million range that are both beautiful and secluded, offering the privacy they need.” There were mentions about ‘’granny annex’’ for Markle’s mother to live in, and reports say that after everything with coronavirus calms down, they will be looking for a new place to live. “The family have been joking that Meghan and Harry will now have a babysitter on tap, but the reality is Meghan doesn’t trust many people, and Doria is her rock and her biggest champion,’’ said an insider to The Sun.