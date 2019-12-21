Prince Harry is Santa Claus!

Prince Harry decided to be Santa Claus this year as a way to support kids whose parents were a part of the British Armed Forces. The Duke of Sussex is a military man himself, as he served in British Army Apache, where he was a helicopter pilot. He went on two rounds in Afghanistan.

In Santa Claus costume, Prince Harry recorded a video that was played at the charity event. In the video, The Duke of Sussex starts with the most famous line during the holidays, “Ho, ho, ho!”

HRH The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry… I mean… Santa Claus sent a lovely Christmas video for @CorporalScotty ❄️🎄 ©Kensington Palace/ Scotty’s Little Soldiers pic.twitter.com/RJHUxwjP89 — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 20, 2019

He further says, “I hear there are 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible. I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize that you are part of a family, part of an amazing community and that there is support there for you every single day, should you need it. Having met some of you a few years ago…I know how incredibly strong you are. So yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you, by helping each other out, that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and you’re gonna have a fantastic Christmas as well. Your parents they will never be forgotten, and you will never be forgotten.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are currently on a royal break. They decided to spend holidays with their son Archie, and they will go to see Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, and spend their first Christmas as a family of three. Their first son Archie is probably excited that he will see a lot of his mother and father, as they are always busy. The news of them having a royal break comes as no surprise, and we support their idea of spending some quality holiday time alone as a family.