Prince Philip Preventively Admitted to Hospital

The official statement from Buckingham Palace says that Prince Philip was rushed to the hospital for “precautionary measures.” They confirmed that the Duke of Edinburgh was rushed to the hospital for preventive occasions. In the statement was specified that it is just a preventive measure, by advice oh His Majesty’s Doctor

Prince Philip went to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Friday for examination and treatment of an earlier health problem.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, withdrew from public life for two years ago. The last time he has been seen in public was Lady Gabriele’s wedding ceremony in May. For years he supported the Queen and organized his and her charities.

Although he has ceased to carry out some protocol duties on his own, he has continued to appear with the Queen and other members of the royal family at ceremonies such as church mass.

The Duke is expected to spend several days in the hospital. He didn’t arrive at the hospital in an ambulance, but it was a planned examination. He came by car with his Majesty`s driver.

Last year at Christmas, Prince Philip missed his traditional departure for the church but was said to be in good health.

In February, a Buckingham Palace was announced that Prince Philip had decided to stop driving. The decision was made after a small traffic accident that happened in January, in which he participated. He was spared from a car accident when his car was spinning-shaken, but without injuries, excluding several cuts and bruises. The Queen arrived in Sandringham this morning, as planned to see her husband.

Given his age, Prince Philip is in good shape but he has had several health problems in recent years. However, according to news coming from Buckingham Palace, there is no room for panic and the royal family hopes and expects the Duke to spend Christmas at home in Sandringham.