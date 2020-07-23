Professional Grooming: 3 Reasons Why You Should Consider Microblading

What is professional grooming? And why should you pay particular attention to ensuring that you are impeccably groomed at all times?

Eyebrow sculpting forms a vital part of looking good and well-groomed. Therefore, have you considered getting your eyebrows sculpted by a professional, using a technique such as microblading?

What is microblading, and what is eyebrow sculpting?

By way of answering these questions, let’s consider the following discussion:

Why is professional grooming important?

Professional grooming is essential for several reasons. Here are a few of the motives behind the need to look perfectly groomed every time you step out of your home:

1. Presentation

Personal beauty grooming is about presenting yourself in the best possible light. It focuses on personal hygiene and cleanliness. And, it creates a positive impression, especially in the corporate world.

Juxtapositionally, if you do not pay attention to how you look, your employer will wonder how well-organized you are, and whether you will be able to meet the job requirements.

2. Personal care

Succinctly stated, if you are well-groomed, then people you network with, both socially and in the workplace, will believe that you are able to care about those around you. Consequently, you’ll be seen as reliable and trustworthy. This could open up doors to new career opportunities, as well as adding to your social circle.

At this point in this discussion, it is essential to be cognizant of the fact that personal care and grooming do not translate into the need to look like a beauty queen at any time. All it simply means is that you must pay attention to your personal hygiene and cleanliness.

3. Boost your self-esteem

This quotation by Coco Chanel highlights the role personal grooming plays in boosting self-esteem and self-value.

“Elegance is when the inside is as beautiful as the outside.”

As an aside, it is worth noting that Chanel (1883 – 1971) is the only fashion designer ever to make Time magazine’s top 100 influential people in the 20th century. Therefore, her thoughts and raison d’etre must have added value to both her life and the people’s lives with whom she interacted throughout her life.

The time and attention you pay to your personal care and grooming is as a direct consequence of the way you feel about yourself. And, your personal care regime and how you present yourself to the outside world plays a major role in improving your self-esteem.

The academic journal article titled, “Beauty in Mind: The Effects of Physical Attractiveness on Psychological Well-Being and Distress,” notes that “attractive people enjoy many social and economic advantages.” Finally, the outcomes of the study “suggest that attractiveness impacts psychological well-being and depression directly as well as through its effects on other life outcomes.”

Therefore, it is essential to pay attention to your grooming both as a representative of how you feel about yourself and to improve how you feel about yourself.

What is eyebrow sculpting?

Eyebrow sculpting is the art and science of shaping your eyebrows to improve your personal grooming and enhance your looks.

Tasha D. Manigo-Bizzell in her article titled, “The Original Art of Eyebrow Sculpting,” recognizes the importance of sculpting an individual’s eyebrows based on their facial structure, hair color, and other facial and body features. She notes that “your eyebrows say something about you. They can express your personality and mood.”

What is microblading?

In summary, microblading is a permanent form of eyebrow makeup that creates natural-looking thicker eyebrows through the use of a tool that functions as a pen with a sloped blade made up of 10-12 little needles that deposit a medical grade pigment on your skin’s epidermis layer, resulting in fine, realistic hair strokes.

Shiraz from Microblading NYC says “it’s vital to note that it is imperative to consult a professional beauty ormakeup therapist when looking at sculpting your eyebrows via the microblading solution. Search for an artist that is certified or has a tattoo license”, otherwise, you could end up making a bit of a mess as this a permanent treatment.

Reasons why you should opt for microblading

Now that we understand the dual concepts of microblading and eyebrow sculpting, let’s consider several reasons why you should opt for microblading as an eyebrow sculpting treatment:

Microblading is permanent

The biggest advantage of microblading is that it is long-lasting. Therefore, the cost and the time taken for the treatment are justified by the fact that you don’t have to spend time manually shaping your eyebrows with an eyebrow pencil as part of your daily makeup regime. You also no longer need to pluck your eyebrows. Both the color and shape are permanent.

Eyebrow reconstruction

There are several auto-immune conditions where you naturally lose all of your facial hair. Secondly, the chemotherapy required to treat modern cancers also results in the loss of all facial and head hair. This can cause low self-esteem and an unwillingness to go out and face the world because of your looks.

There is the option of drawing eyebrows on your face using an eyebrow pencil, but this technique is not very successful, especially if you are not an expert makeup therapist. The good news is that microblading replaces your natural eyebrows with a professional look that mimics your natural eyebrow hairs.

Restoring your eyebrow’s natural shape

Some people have wispy, sparse eyebrows with gaps in between the hairs. Other people have thick bushy eyebrows that grow in every direction. A professional microblading therapist uses the microblading pen to thicken and shape sparse eyebrows and to shape thick eyebrows based on your face’s natural features and shape.

The pigment color, thickness, and shape are all decided on before the start of the treatment in consultation with the client. Because this is a permanent treatment, it is essential to make the right choices at the outset of the treatment.

Final thoughts

This article highlights the merits of paying attention to your personal grooming, especially the microblading solution to sculpt your eyebrows. As mentioned above, well-groomed and shaped eyebrows highlight and enhance your facial features, ensuring that you look good and, more importantly, feel good about yourself.