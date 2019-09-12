Promotional Umbrellas – What can they be used for?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you’ve ever gone to a beach, especially a private one, chances are that you’ve seen many promotional umbrellas. Not many of us are really paying a lot of attention to them, simply because they are pretty common and regular nowadays. For those of you that haven’t seen a promotional umbrella before, they look just like the standard umbrellas, except they have logos of different brands printed on them. Their name is pretty self-explanatory, and their purpose is to promote and advertise whoever pays for having their logo printed on the umbrella itself.

Any outdoor event is a great place for promotional umbrellas, whether it is the beach, a wedding that takes place somewhere outside, a picnic, a regular promotional event and anything else that comes up on your mind.

If you are someone who owns a brand, you should definitely choose this as one of your marketing methods. Here’s why.

Promotional Umbrellas will increase your customer base

When you are at an event, and you see more than a dozen promotional umbrellas all around you, there is no chance that you will miss seeing the logos or brand names that are printed out on them. You might not feel very interested the first time, but after you keep seeing it for a while, eventually your curiosity will take over. You will either try to search up the brand online to see what it is about, or it will remain “printed” in your memory and the next time you’re going shopping you will remember about it, potentially making you purchase some of their products just to try them out.

If you are a brand owner, this is very beneficial to you.

Promotional Umbrellas are easy to make and have good ROI

This type of marketing method is not very expensive at all, and it definitely provides a pretty good return on investment. This means that you are spending way less money than you are expected to get from all the potential future customers, while not putting so much effort as you would if you were leading a digital marketing campaign for example. In this process, there is no data included, no websites or anything that you should pay very close attention to. You simply order your umbrellas in bulk, you place them at an event and your brand is being promoted just like that.

They are highly customizable

Promotional Umbrellas are highly customizable, and you can make the exact kind that you need for your event. They come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, and most manufacturers are able to tweak these things to your desire as well. The entire color of the umbrella can be made so that it matches the logo of your brand, and a very good example for this would be the Coca-Cola umbrellas that are pretty common in almost every outdoor event. There is a pretty good reason why all the famous brands are using this marketing technique, so make sure that you are not missing out on some amazing promotion as a brand owner.