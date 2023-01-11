7 Ways to Instantly Brighten Your Living Room With a Rug

When you’re at home most time is spent in the living room. It is the living space that deserves to be best decorated in your entire house. After all, it’s where you should feel most comfortable. Easier said than done. How should you do it? Well, the best thing to do is to brighten the space a little bit. Once again the question remains the same. How to do it? One of the best ideas we have, and that we love to share with others is to do it via rug.

That’s right. The best idea anyone could have when it comes to brightening your living space is to decorate it with rugs. Have you heard this before? Even if you have, we’re going to brag a little bit about our originality. Well, not so much originality, but a few ideas that we have below can satisfy anyone’s need in this department. After all, it is not easy to be an amateur interior decorator. So, if you’re not one, please read our seven ways to instantly brighten your living room with a rug.

Once you read our article and accept our ideas as a solution for your living room, please let us know what was your final decision. We'd love to hear it, so please comment in the comment section, or even better, send some pictures our way. Of course, we may give you an idea of your own based on our suggestions. Whatever the case, we'd love to hear about it.

1. Go Blue

That’s right. Everyone needs that small piece of sea in their living room. If the goal is to brighten your space, this is the way to do it. How about it? If you pull the right moves with the rest of the furniture you’ll be feeling like you’re on a beach every day. Blue is an ideal color for light absorption, and it will not only brighten your room but give you that warm comfortable feeling. So, when you pot for an ocean blue rug, the best way to go around the furniture is to target it with beige or even better, white. You know, that famous Santorini combo is what we’re talking about?

2. Diamond Pattern

As we all know diamonds are the best friends of ladies. They can also be your living room’s best friend. All you need to do is to accept this idea. This is one of the most common patterns you’ll find in the rug industry. There’s a reason for it. Diamond-shaped and themed rugs allow you to experiment with your furniture and accessories. You can discover many new things about positions and angles. Just put a diamond theme rug in your living room and you’ll start noticing how it shapes the world around itself.

3. Color Up

Yes, in the end, when it comes to rugs it is all about their color. It is believed that one thing that is needed to transform any living space is a rug. The best way to make an instant impact is to go with bright colors. As many as you like. Of course, don’t go overboard. But colorful rugs are the solution you probably were looking for. Some experts claim that you can mess up the size and shape of the rug but you can never go wrong with the color. We think they’re right. So, when without ideas, color up. Your rug demands it.

4. Go Back in Past

Rugs and diamonds. They have a lot in common. One thing stands for both. They never go out of fashion. So, when you don’t know how to brighten your living room with a rug, just go back in time. Pick a classic one. Rugs have been around for centuries. Some shapes, sizes, and forms of creation have been around for millennia. You have Chinese ones, Persian ones, and even Europe has a game in this department. You could even argue that some American contemporary products have that touch of history to them. If not in anything else then in the patterns used. So, when you’re in a pinch always walk it back, and pick a product that has a historic tone. With rugs, this shouldn’t be an issue.

5. Fade Away

Not in black like Metallica would suggest, but fading away the colors you have in your living room could brighten up the space. Yes, we’re all in for colors, but we’re not shy of suggesting that a different approach could benefit your living space. It all depends on the amount of light you’re receiving. Some colors absorb light better than others. So, a different approach might be the right solution. So, not to have a distraction from the natural light your living space is blessed with, you could always try removing colors from your space. Pale gray or pale blue might be the best route to go with your rug.

6. Sphere it Up

Yes, we do love some spheres. You don’t? Well, change your opinion. This is the best moment to do it. Your rug and your living room deserve a change of opinion. We’re back in the color department. The best route to take when brightening your space is to consider spherical shapes. It goes both ways. You could apply it to your furniture, but as we love to say, finish with furniture but start with a rug. We’re not only talking about a sphere-shaped rug but also a sphere-themed one. This is what Hans Landa would call a Bingo!

7. Golden Hour

No, this is not a Harry Styles memento. Great song by the way Harry! Gold is the color for your living room and your rug. Gold is always trendy. Never forget that. After all, you won’t find any crypto rugs out there. So, when you’re left with few or no choices, play it safe. This is not only a life but also a rug lesson. You can’t make a mistake with golden tones. It is also applicable to any piece of furniture, especially wood-colored pieces.