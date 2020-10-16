6 Pros and Cons of Modern Self-driving Cars – 2020 Guide

Up until recently, self-driving cars were something that was thought about as impossible. Of course, we’ve seen auto-pilot so many times in movies, but humans didn’t have any idea about how this would look. But, with the three-century trend where people are making machines to make their everyday lives much easier still ongoing, it’s not a surprise to see that the sciences and mechanics found a way to create self-driving cars. There are so many different examples of things that weren’t thought about as possible, but people have succeeded in creating just that over time.

So, now we can see that the potential, when it comes to the new inventions, seems limitless. People can make pretty much everything they think about. We’ve started this article of ours with a talk about self-driving cars. This is a concept that is probably as old as cars. But it simply wasn’t possible to pull off up until recently. Now, we have something truly exceptional in front of our eyes. Vehicles are probably the thing that will suffer the most of these technological advancements and changes in the future. So, it’s key to stay up-to-date with all of the important facts about this field.

With all of this information in mind, we would like to talk a little bit more about self-driving cars. To be precise, we would like to talk about why this concept is good and why it isn't as good as many people think. Therefore, we've prepared both the pros and cons of this concept. Without further ado, let us begin.

Pros

Now, we would like to talk about the pros of this concept.

1. Prevention of Accidents

If you take a look at some of the official statistics, you will see that almost all of the car accidents that occur in the US are caused by drivers. The accurate figure is around 95%. So, you can see how small and insignificant other sources are when it comes to these problems. When talking about the commonest causes of accidents, we would like to point out distracted driving and driving under influence are the commonest ones by far. If you think about it, eliminating the human factor from these accidents can prevent around 90% of the accidents that occur.

2. Less Traffic

Maybe you didn’t know but having a self-driving car can help you with avoiding traffic in the city. You ask how? Well, one of the most important benefits of having this kind of vehicle is that they have the ability to communicate with other cars. This is why you will be able to establish a proper distance between vehicles and you will be able to avoid making a huge fuss out of them pretty much every situation, which we see as a pretty common thing. At the same time, you will be able to check what is the best route you can undertake in order to avoid all the complications on the road, which is one of the most prominent things these vehicles have to offer.

3. Environmentally Friendly

Since we are talking about vehicles, after all, we can see that the question of the environment is a key one when this topic is discussed. According to the information we now have in front of us is that these vehicles will most likely be electric cars. So, you will not have to worry about the negative influence of your car and its performance on the environment. Plus, there is another thing that makes them even more environmentally friendly. According to the predictions, they will be much more stable when it comes to speed. So, you can expect that there will not be so much acceleration and breaks during driving, which only adds to the environmental friendliness.

Cons

With all the pros in mind now, let us talk about the bad sides of this concept.

4. The Question of Security

Since we are talking about a technology that will have the access to one of many networks that will be created for this purpose, you can be sure that there is some risk when it comes to hacking. So, this can be a pretty big problem at some times. Especially in situations where a lot of cars share the same network, there would be a much more chance for the breakage. These attacks can have a pretty severe attack on the vehicles, both financially and in physical damage. So, this is a question that requires some solutions before we can say it’s completely safe to use.

5. Can be Pretty Hefty

It goes without saying that having any kind of vehicle is a pretty hefty thing. But when it comes to self-driving cars, these costs can be even greater in the future. In the beginning, these vehicles would have a pretty cost-effective influence. However, we can see that this is something that can turn to another way after some amount of time. We can see that there are predictions who say that owning this kind of vehicle could cost every person around $250,000, which is ridiculous and will not have any revenue if sold to the ordinary people. The production process is a pretty costly one.

6. Less Driving Jobs

One of the first things that humanity will experience after the introduction of self-driving cars is that drivers from all over the world, who entirely depend on their vehicles in terms of business will lose their jobs. According to the predictions, all the bus drivers, delivery trucks, taxis, and many other types of vehicles who require a driver, will become automated in the future. Therefore, we can see that a lot of people who are in this business should prepare themselves for the change of career. Being a driver is near its end.

In Conclusion

It can be said that self-driving is an exceptional concept. But, at the same time, we need to calculate both good and bad things in order to see if humanity is ready to accept it. Here are some pros and cons that can help you to come up with your own opinion.