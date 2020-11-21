3 Smart Ways to Protect Your Kids Online

As technology advances, we are all connected to the internet every day. We use it to check our social media profiles, connect to our friends, and to get work done. It is said that by using Google instead of going to the library to find the information you need, you are going to save a lot of time, and you will be up to date with the latest news. Things are changing every day, and we need to follow those changes if you want to improve ourselves, our skills, and if we want to learn something new. Children nowadays go online all the time, they play their favorite games, talk to their friends, get updated with their school tasks, and they even do the research for their homework via the internet.

Since they are online so much time, we cannot always know what they are doing, and we cannot be sure that they are using the computer or their phone to just talk to their friends, or if they are entering risks, they are not aware of. Every parent wants to protect their children, and nowadays the dangers of the internet world are something that we must not forget about.

If you are a parent, you already know that you cannot keep your kids away from the world forever. You need to let them explore things, and you need to let them be as informed, and included as their peers and friends are. This means that you will have to give them a smartphone after a certain age, and you will need to let them use a computer or a laptop. As a parent, you are well aware of the things that could happen on the internet, and we are here to help you! In this article, we are going to give you more information on some of the smart ways you can use to protect your kids online. Continue reading to learn how to improve the safety and security of your children, and how to teach them to know what they should steer away from.

1. Connect with them at all times

The first thing we are going to talk about is connection. When our children become a part of the internet world, and when they get their first smartphone, they stop thinking about everything else. There will be times when your kid will forget to tell you where they are, they may leave their device on mute, or not listen to you calling them.

According to Phonetracker, when you introduce the right types of apps, you will be able to connect with your children at all times, you will be able to see where they are, they will know where you are, and in case they ever misplace their device, you will be able to find it with ease.

There are a lot of apps that will help you do this, and the right one should be easy for you to download and use, and it should be easy for your children to understand. Note that most of the software is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, so you won’t have to worry about picking the right one depending on the brand and model you are using.

2. Schedule the screen time

Scheduling and limiting screen time is always a good idea so you can set boundaries. Depending on the age of your children, you can start by introducing rules and limits, or encourage them to finish their homework and chores by rewarding them with more screen time.

You should know that the sooner you start doing this, the better. Teenagers are a little bit tricky to control, especially when it comes to talking to their friends, but if you start with these rules as soon as you buy them their first computer or phone, it is going to be easier for them to understand. You can use trackers that can lock websites out, or that will lock the phone after a limited amount of time. In less than a week or two, your children will get so used to these rules, that they will be leaving their devices even before the time runs out.

3. Help them understand why they should listen to you

The best way to protect your kids when they are using the internet is to be transparent with them, talk to them about the things that could happen, and why they should listen to you. Note that the things we are talking about here are not made for you to spy on your little ones, and they are not hidden applications.

Even though you may monitor them using some of the hidden apps, experts suggest that it is the worst thing you can do. By using spy platforms, you may learn what your little ones are doing, but once they find the software, and they will sooner or later, they will stop sharing anything with you. So, to make sure that you are up to date with everything, and to make sure that your kids are safe and protected, you should talk to them about the ways you can keep them secure, why you need to include that software, what is it used for and how it can help them.

There are a lot of apps that have quick dial buttons, and with them, your children will be able to reach you with just one click, no matter what is going on. The right type of software will keep them safe at all times, and in case something happens, they will be able to notify you right away.

Know that there are a lot of different apps out there that will help you keep track of everything your children are doing. You can easily monitor the websites they visit, set rules, restrict different types of sites, and do everything else that needs to be done. The most important thing is to be transparent and to focus on understanding. Help your kids learn why these things are done, and help them learn what they should stay away from. You won’t be able to keep them safe forever, so it is better to teach them instead of punishing them or try to monitor what they are doing without them knowing.