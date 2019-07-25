602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Nowadays, almost every child has a smartphone, which helps them stay in touch with everyone or reach their parents easily if any kind of emergency happens. Besides the fact that phones offer a sense of security, owning a phone exposes a child to inappropriate web search and communications. It is often the case that parents don’t know what their kids have access to and what kind of communications they are having.

Hence, many parents decide to keep track of their children’s phones using spy apps. This might seem a bit unethical, but sometimes keeping an eye on your children is a wise decision. There are many kids who in the process of making new friends and surfing the internet encounter some troubles. Keeping track of your kids and their smartphones is a very effective method and can be a morally responsible act. So, if you’ve been wondering how do free spy apps help control kids and the reasons for using them, keep reading to find out.

Why Use Free Spy Apps to Monitor Your Kids

Browsing Irrelevant Content

Having a smartphone and access to the internet allows everyone to have all of the information in the world, but not everything is educational and informative. Hence, using a spy app will help you monitor the content your kid browses and preventing them engage with adult content. So, you will check what your child has seen and prevented their access to irrelevant content.

Cyber Bullying

Cyberbullying is a very common issue and many children are exposed to cyberbullying in social networking websites and chatting platforms. This is a major issue and can have some devastating consequences, such as loss of self-confidence or even suicide. So, you will be able to check whether your child is being bullied on their smartphone and possibly act or report it to law enforcement.

Going to Unsafe Zone

It’s crucial to know about your child’s whereabouts, especially if they are teenagers. So, with the use of free spy apps, such as hoverwatch.com, you’ll be able to track the location of your child and check if they are in an unsafe zone and undertake some steps.

Texting with Unknown Friends

It’s very normal that your child will constantly meet new friends, but it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the friendships they make. So, if your child is texting with some unknown friends, you will be glad to check what your child is writing or receiving, as many people have harmful intentions. Thus, you can easily control your kids simply by using a free spy app.

Cyber Identity Theft

Cyber identity theft on social media is a very common issue nowadays and it can trigger plenty of trouble. Hence, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your child’s social media profiles and monitor the information and the personal data they share with others. You will protect your child from any unwanted troubles and inconveniences.

Sexting

It might come as a surprise, but it’s shocking how many children and teenagers indulge in some degree of sexting. This might have some serious and disastrous consequences, such as black-mailing. So, it’s very important to use a spy app to control your kids and check whether they engage in sexting. Nevertheless, if any of this happens, you will have to handle such a delicate situation very sensitively.

In a nutshell, using free spy apps as a parent might seem like a rather unethical decision, but it definitely comes with many perks. After all, it is all about your kid’s safety and wellbeing.