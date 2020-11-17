How To Protect Yourself From Radiation In 2021

In recent times, radiation rays pose a great threat to persons. They are subtle but dangerous. They cause pains in ways that might not be really painful, physically. Hence, it is possible for a person to be dying without feeling pains –no thanks to harmful radiation emissions. Radiation and radiation protection are of utmost importance in this current age because several communication networks depend on emitted rays to transfer information. That aside, effective medicine also depends on emitted rays to perform diagnostic tests. Apart from that, other situations such as fire outage or accidental emission of radiation from occupational hazards are more reasons why personal protection should be taken seriously in the coming year. Using Stemrad as a case study, because of their role and relevance, here are tips on how to protect yourself.

Reduce exposure:

As much as you can, you should make attempts to reduce exposure to these radiations by staying indoors as much as you can. Staying indoor proves to be one of the most effective ways to reduce making contact with radiation. Since you are unable to say for sure what sort of emissions are on the lose out there, then as much as you can try, do not stay for extended hours in open spaces. Moreover, when indoors, you will do well to stay away from the doors and windows because they have lesser protection when compared to concrete.

Get a Civilian shield:

With loose emission flying around daily, every civilian that can afford a protection vest should get one. If you work in very delicate places such as fire departments and radiation control unit, it is best that you have your personal protective equipment, apart from the one that your workplace gives to you. One such personal protective gear is the radiation jacket.

There are many of them in the market, but the most effective ones should shield you from gamma radiation because they are the most dangerous forms of emissions. Gamma radiation protective tools are usually heavy because of the nature of the emissions –they have strong penetrating abilities. Hence, it is only ideal that the protective gear would also be thick enough to really protect the user. However, there are smart solution options. Knowing that the materials are thick, solutions such as StemRad have vests that effectively protect vital parts of the human bodies while allowing them to move quickly in navigating their ways out of such danger zones.

Using Stemrad as a case study, smart and future solutions are looking at incorporating selective protection into their solution. Selective protection means that the jacket would cover vital parts, including the bone marrow, ovaries, colon, and bladder. This is to the effect that mobility is enhanced, while organs that could suffer severity are shielded. The civilian radiation protection gear is very easy to wear and efficiently designed such that the user does not feel burdened by its weight.

Professional Covering:

With the medical field as a point reference, professional radiation protection was developed to give maximum protection to professionals who are exposed to a very high level of gamma emissions, and more so, frequently. While the professional hazards of radiation might be unavoidable for a person, there is the necessity that the solution is as thick as possibly can be. That, however, would mean that the shield would be heavy. True. The good thing is that solutions providers with smart teams always come up with designs that enhance the simplicity of movement without the user being burdened and crushed with the weight of the solution.

StemRad’s solution for professional radiation protection is the lead apron. With lead aprons, the huge density of x-ray radiations is blocked and prevented from penetration by the lead blocks (or other modified lead forms). Lead’s high-grade protection makes the lead apron a must-have in radiology rooms. The technology uses lightweight lead to reduce the cramp problem of heavyweight. It also uses other materials with shielding abilities. The medical-grade radiation shield has the following features:

A visor with attenuation capacity of 91.5% and 0.30mm lead eq

A protective collar for the thyroid at 0.5mm lead eq. and attenuation of 97.5%

A lead apron that is 0.5mm thick, covering all the front and side of the user

An exoskeletal frame that holds the actual weight of the suit

The exoskeletal frame might just be about the most impressive feature of the radiation protector; it makes the movement of such a complex structure to be simple, it makes the transfer of the shield from one point to another easier, it also eases the wearing of the shield. This design of professional protection is best for those in the medical field who are usually in the way of the emissions from x-ray sessions.

If you happen to be in a place with radiation emissions, then you will have to take other steps. Close windows and doors and stay away from them as much as possible in the event of untamed radiation. However, it is always best to move away from the radiation site, as farther as possible.

If you have been exposed to radiation, then as soon as you can, get into the shower to wash away possible deposits on your skin. If you do not have access to a quick shower, get a damp towel, and wipe your body.

In such times, you may also want to take sealed water and foods. It is dangerous to eat anything that is not sealed at this time because of the possibility of radiation deposit. Sealed meals are your surest bet at such times.

Ultimately, 2021 would see more radiation emissions than what we currently have, there are no operational solutions to reduce that at the moment. And as the world keeps advancing in wireless technologies and nuclear chemistry, there is the need to stay protected. The take-home points are: wear your civil radiation vest; Stay indoors if you can. And as a professional, use the best PPE that gives you the best protective coverage while offering ease of movement.