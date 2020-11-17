Welcome Aboard: All You Need to Know About WOWs

World of Warships is the latest entry of Wargaming.net in the field of battle machine fights. The real-history of battleships was short: they were used only during WWII, but air carriers made battleships obsolete almost immediately. However, World of Warships resurrects the romance of the dangerous waters and fills them with battleships of different nations and classes. The gameplay offers clashes in water areas in the team deathmatch mode, where players have to eliminate the enemy’s team or the capture point mode. In this scenario, the water area has three points, which each team has to capture and control. This mode is more strategic and demands more understanding of the game flow. Still, you will find more than one alluring point in World of Warships.

Before jumping into the world of warships battles, you may want to know a bit more about the game and how to approach it.

A Few Useful Tips

First of all, check the game’s settings. World of Warships has fine-tuning of video quality to show a decent image for powerful PCs or to give a stable performance for weak rigs. Anyway, the game will work smoothly on any setup. The point is to find the optimal variant for you. Pay attention to a separate parameter, “sky and water detailing.” These two parameters are the most important for the World of Warships.

Familiarize yourself with all ship options. World of Warships ships is divided into classes and nations. These changes are not only cosmetics. Different nations have different gameplay modifiers, which may affect your gameplay. Familiarize yourself with these peculiarities to be fully aware of all possibilities of progression.

Besides, the progression of the game is pretty friendly for new players and offers you stable growth and new ships and upgrades. You can easily open up to four tiers of the ships just playing the game, and further progression may be earned through in-game currency. You may unlock new ships and power-ups for them. Besides, there are options for experience boosts and buying new ships for premium currency. Anyway, the donation shop is loyal to players and does not oblige players to make payments.

Teamplay is a vital part of the World of Warships gameplay. The ships are not so agile as planes and have fewer covers than tanks. Therefore, they have to rely on their teammates and coordinated actions. It would be wise to communicate with fellow teammates via in-game voice chat. Besides, each role in the match is crucial for the team’s success.

Destroyers need to search and hunt down slower enemies to break up the course of the battle. Battleships are the main gunpower of a team and need to focus their fire on a single enemy to eliminate it. However, battleships are vulnerable to destroyers. Therefore, they need the protection of cruisers. They are a universal solution for most battle situations. Carriers are a strategic solution: they provide valuable strategic data for the whole team and can support any side of the battlefield.

Seasonal Events and Fun Stuff

However, World of Warships is not solely about tactics, strategy, and heavy precision. There is also fun and cheering up. World of Warships provides seasonal and thematic events. For example, the game collaborated with Warhammer 40 000 universe, turning regular battleships into space cruisers. The core gameplay remains similar, but sea vastness is replaced with deep space, islands with asteroids, and regular cruisers on fantastic space-ships. A neat and funny detail, as for a seasonal event, to shake things up and bring a cheering mood. Another event has a pirates theme, adding booties of treasures and respective legendary skins. Despite the heavy reliance on tactics, World of Warships can be light-hearted and have some fun in itself.

Whatever reason you choose to stay in the game, sole fun or intense strategic gameplay, everything is better with a company. World of Warships is a part of the Wargaming family, which means that you share your account with other Wargaming projects. World of Warships is a social game as well. Cooperation is an important part of the experience, especially during tense team fights. A coordinated team has more chances for success than a team of random players. Besides, joining the community means sharing experiences withing and learning nuances of the game more quickly. World of Warships has enough space for improvement besides the in-game progression.

Gameplay Features

Landing shots in the World of Warships is something middle between art and science. Warships are pretty slow, so as their shells. Therefore, to land a shot successfully, a player shall aim with great precision and deflection. Besides, they shall take into account the reaction of another player on the shot. Torpedoes may reach to the point up to one minute, and guns of the battleships may reload the same amount of time. Therefore, you are left defenseless against enemy shots if yours missed. Precision is not so crucial at the beginning of the game: early ships are pretty fragile, and their efficient distance is not so impressive.

Therefore, water areas are more of a boiling pot than a battleground. However, the more advanced ships become, the more necessary good aiming becomes as well as understanding of each ship’s role in the team.

Final Words

Overall, World of Warships is a great game, which you shall discover by yourself. None guide will teach you all of the mechanics, features, and peculiarities of a battleships commanding. The most useful tip for the game approach is to have fun. The game requires some time and dedication to mastering and to showing decent results in the competitive game. Therefore, the skill to master above all else is to learn to appreciate the romance of the dangerous battleships.