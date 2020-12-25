How to Use Shungite for Protection Against EMF

Over the past 50-60 years, a new significant environmental factor has arisen and formed – electromagnetic fields (EMF) of various strengths of anthropogenic origin. They are created by 2 large groups of artificial sources:

products specially designed for the emission of electromagnetic energy (radio and television broadcasting stations, radar installations, physiotherapy apparatus, various radio communication systems, technological installations in industry, etc.);

devices that do not operate to radiate electromagnetic energy into space, but during the operation of which an electric current flows, inevitably creates induced EMFs around them, which create aside so-called parasitic EMF radiation. These are mainly systems for the transmission and distribution of electricity (power lines, transformer substations) and devices that consume it (electric stoves, electric heaters, refrigerators, televisions, lighting devices, etc.).

For a person, the most dangerous factor is the violation of the flow of biological processes under the influence of EMF. A person is not able to physically feel the surrounding EMF, however, it is known that electromagnetic radiation (EMR) of all ranges has a significant impact on the health and performance of people. It causes a decrease in adaptive reserves, a decrease in immunity, and can also have long-term consequences. Under its influence, a person develops chronic fatigue syndrome, the risk of diseases increases, and mutagenic reactions are possible. Studies show that at present the most common hygienically significant sources of industrial frequency magnetic fields (IF MF) affecting the population are unbalanced currents (leakage currents) of 0.4 kV power supply systems. The effect of EMR on children, adolescents, pregnant women, and people with poor health is especially harmful. Also, a certain danger can be represented by an increased level of pulsed EMP, characteristic of areas of the earth’s surface located above active geological faults, which are also called geopathogenic zones. Several comprehensive studies carried out in this area have convincingly proved the need for protection from this kind of EMF.

Shungite for protection

Black stone for radiation protection? Those people who are far from shungite qualities can hardly imagine this. But nowadays it became reality.

There are two possibilities to use shungite from negative influence, such as radiation. One is to use it as an accessory, and the second one is to create a protective wall of shungite in the room. This stone has a positive influence on negative rays, as it blokes them. This stone has very positive life energy, so it’s able to transform bad energy into a good one.

Shungite for emf protection can be a stylish accessory in the house, such as a plane, screen, or pyramid on a table. Shungite is a stone with which you can protect yourself and improve your well-being.

The harmful influence of EMF has been known for a long time, but as it’s invisible, most people don’t see any sense to fight with it. Shungite provides tangible protection and relief with negative energy. It’s natural and doesn’t need to be charged. Therefore, it is now clear that more and more people want to protect themselves with shungite from external radiation.

Everything around us is permeated with invisible electromagnetic radiation and at present, it is possible to protect ourselves only by unique natural materials such as shungite. There are simply no other ways.

Electromagnetic radiation is different from the usual field of the Earth and is unnatural for humans and other living beings, up to microorganisms. It has been proven that the negative impact of EMR accumulates, and pathological changes are transmitted from generation to generation. This background is all-pervading, causing mutagenic reactions at all levels of development. Premature aging of the organism occurs and, as a result, memory, working capacity is weakened, the life span is reduced, the biological age exceeds the real one by ten or even twenty years.

Shielding is the most optimal option to cut off radiation or create a layer that absorbs waves. If you install a screen that only reflects, then the interior can turn into a kind of microwave oven. EMP, repeatedly reflecting from the walls of the room, will “fry” us with even greater efficiency than when the radiation simply leaves outside. Therefore, you need a screen, or rather a material that will absorb harmful radiation, extinguish it to minimum values.

What else is the difference between materials based on shungite and conventional shielding layers? is Shungite for emf protection is interesting precisely because it carries out selective filtration. The “smart” mineral retains only harmful radiation, letting in the natural background of the Earth itself. No artificially created filter has yet been able to distinguish one radiation from another. Therefore, in a room with a shungite coating, the body rests, accumulates strength, restores the disturbed internal ecological balance. It is known that the “wave vacuum” formed by complete shielding, on the contrary, is harmful to humans, just as if you drink only distilled water without salts dissolved in it.

Protection from electromagnetic and geopathogenic radiation is an urgent task for the restoration and strengthening of human health. The natural mineral shungite has good shielding properties. There is a hypothesis that the shungite deposit in Karelia was formed about two billion years ago as a result of a fragment of the planet Phaethon falling to the Earth. Shungite was used to backfilling the emergency nuclear reactor in Chernobyl.

Shungite protection in everyday life

Few people think that such convenient and familiar things for us as a washing machine, multicooker, refrigerator, microwave, not only greatly facilitate housekeeping, but can also cause poor health and even serious illnesses. The fact is that all electrical appliances emit waves of a special frequency that negatively affect living organisms. Since a living cell has no natural defense against such waves, it is necessary to block them to maintain health. The shungite plate is thin and inconspicuous; it is attached to household appliances and absorbs electromagnetic radiation. Shungite plate serves to protect against the effects of electromagnetic radiation, which hurts the human body. The plate possesses pronounced shielding properties that protect against electromagnetic radiation.

It has been tested in practice that in a room where equipment is equipped with shungite plates, the radiation level is much lower, which means that the physical and mental health of the people there also improves.