Top 4 Tips on How to Embrace the Hygge Lifestyle in 2021

2020 was a tough year for each one of us. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, our lives have been radically changed. Now more than ever, we seek some stress-free time. The words that come to our minds are coziness, mindfulness, minimalist, self-care, and relaxation. All of them can be summed up in Hygge Lifestyle.

We bet you’ve come across this term browsing online. As we prepare for what we hope will be a better year, it is time to refocus our priorities and adapt our post-COVID world routines. This is where the need for a hygge lifestyle becomes even more essential. But first, what the hell is hygge?

Hygge – What?

Hygge, hyg- What? We all had some trouble pronouncing this word… This Danish word pronounced “hoo-ga” is difficult to translate into English. Hygge has to do with making your life cozier, embracing nature, and discover your true self.

“Hygge is a way of life.” An Example? It refers to the sensation of being wrapped in blankets while reading a book and drinking a cup of hot tea. However, a hygge lifestyle does not limit to that. Hygge is when you come home from work, light some scented candles, and play rhythmic tunes. Also, when you spend an intimate night with your partner, a glass of red wine in your hands while enjoying the meal together. You got the picture!

To put it simply, hygge is about discovering yourself and take some time off your frenetic daily routine to explore what you truly enjoy.

Hygge Lifestyle: Guidelines

1. Find Time to Relax

This one is not easy, and there are no general rules. It is a bit cliché, no doubt, but in the ABC of hygge, there is the classic hot drink to drink on the sofa. Spice things up! Do not go for just a cappuccino. What about a delicious hot chocolate with cream, an infusion of ginger and turmeric, or a black or red tea. While enjoying your drink, wrap yourself in thick, cozy blankets. All of a sudden, in your chest, you will start having a warm feeling. That’s what we’re talking about!

The point here is doing what makes you relax. So there are plenty of activities you can do… Get some exercise, meditation, massage, or soak yourself into a hot tub. Thinking about some quality time by yourself? Begin reading a book or watch your favorite TV series.

Remember that humans are social animals. Hygge is not all about staying by yourself. Depending on what person you are, you can find happiness more easily by spending time with your best friends and loved ones. Join for group activities or simply spend time accompany the people you care about most.

2. Get Out Into Nature

Surely, not everyone knows that being in the middle of nature helps to fight stress. But, if you are unable to reach naturalistic destinations so frequently, how can you enjoy some greenery?

In fact, there is a way to fight stress and be surrounded by nature without leaving home: surround yourself with plants that help you relax! Of course, this doesn’t mean turning your home into a tropical forest or greenhouse. You could place some plant in a strategic location in your house. Besides helping you relax, green can be perfect for your house decor, and it can also grow on you, becoming a new hobby.

Hygge lifestyle doesn’t revolve strictly about our home. You can bring nature to your office space too. Dedicate some time to having a stroll near your neighbor or to a park. We ourselves find it extremely stress relieving. Try it out!

3. Simplify Your Routines

For most of us, our life is packed with appointments and a deadline. However, no matter how busy we are, we can make space to do what we love. That is why time management is critical. You can simplify your routine, trying to remove as many distractions as you can. By doing your job more efficiently, you can leave work at a reasonable time.

Here, we may get down-voted, but we recommend regularly disconnect from technology. After a certain hour put away your mobile phone. Smartphones have become a real addiction for certain people, and they cannot be apart from them. By slowly getting used to being separated by your smart devices, you will have more time to pursue other interests.

4. Create Your Ideal Environment

What about minimalism? There are different currents of thought, each different from the other. Some people would tell you that you should only wear or decorate the space with natural tones (brown, grey, white, etc..). Others would disagree, believing that experimenting with colors is fun and liberating.

As for many things in life, there is no perfect Hyggerian. Each person can apply this concept and apply it in different ways. Everybody agrees though, that home should be a peaceful retreat from the chaos outside. Gadgets and accessories are the keys together with furniture to create your ideal environment.

Here are some general objects for hygge your life:

Chimneys or streams

Candles

Blankets

Installations & gadgets

Home accessories

Homemade sweets & hot drinks

For your office space and home, try to customize the layout making each object speaks about you.

What else?

Hygge lifestyle actually works, and you probably adopted it sometimes without knowing. The feelings of intimacy and contentment are some ingredients for a happy life. We have learned looking at Danes. Listening to the 2020 World Happiness Report, Denmark is the second happiest country globally, second only to Finland. Did you know that?

For those of you starting to search for a home or office decoration. Recently, we have found out about Lofree, a brand that is redefining the minimalist concept. The answer is “color,” which, for Lofree, means your source of borderless inspiration. The bottom line is to make your home reflect yourself, be functional, and embrace a hygge lifestyle. 2021 is coming!