How To Prove You Are Not At Fault In A Car Accident – 2021 Guide

Every driver knows that safety is paramount. It doesn’t matter what type of vehicle you drive. As soon as you enter traffic there is a possibility that you are endangering someone, or someone else may be endangering you. Sometimes accidents really can’t be avoided. Of course, it also matters what type of vehicle you drive. It is not the same to drive a truck, car, motorcycle or bicycle. Each vehicle has its advantages and disadvantages. In recent years, new types of vehicles that participate in traffic have appeared, and these are electric scooters. Although they cannot develop high speeds, they are there on the road. Driving experience also plays a big role. The more experienced the driver, the better chance you have of predicting the situation while driving in a traffic jam. An inexperienced driver has a better chance of causing an accident, even in good traffic conditions.

In the law offices of Sullivan & Galleshaw, they are prepared for handling traffic accidents, with over 30 years of experience. They take into account the statistics published in the “Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research” which say that every accident is a unique case. The latest updated data from 2017 says that there were 25,660 traffic accidents in Queens NY that year. They also talk about percentages, which describe the number of fatalities as well as other injuries. The main count of that statistic is that 6% were situations when people lost their lives.

Lawyers also say that there is a kind of basic division that is the cause of accidents. As they note that the causes can be versatile, so can the participants be unique. Because no two cases are the same.

There are conditions to cause an accident. The most common causes are: insufficient visibility, unadapted driving to traffic conditions, driving under the influence of alcohol or psychoactive substances, as well as technical malfunction of the vehicle, driving without a driver’s license, etc. Each of these items must be considered and divided into the reasons why it happened. Also, each noted above item has its legal consequences.

Since we are talking about proving that you are not to blame for the accident. We must pay attention to the fact that when an accident occurs if we can react, we contact a lawyer as soon as possible. This is important so that a lawyer can help us to prove our innocence. He will help us determine what caused it. The following can also happen. Although we did not cause the accident, the safety equipment may fail and we may be injured. The seat belt may not play its role, the airbag may not deploy, and the camera that was supposed to record the traffic conditions may be dirty or unable to record the traffic conditions. It does not have to be the case that at least two vehicles always participate. It may happen to hit a bystander. We can hit a tree in case the brakes fail. There are countless situations that can happen. Also, combinations of the above cases are very possible. In such cases, you need a lawyer. You may think the situation is obvious. But there is a possibility that you are wrong, with your inexperience in the legal profession. You can think that you are indeed innocent in the situation, but the last word about that will have the judge. These are the moments of stress that occur then. Of course, it is difficult to stay calm, but it is crucial.

Take, for example, hitting a dog crossing the street. But before you did that, you noticed the dog and pressed the brake. You didn’t want to hit a dog. However, the brake for some reason, when you pressed it abruptly, did not work its role. The camera on your car did not record that scene because it was turned off. No one obliges you to turn on the camera. Because it is still not mandatory to have it installed on your vehicle. At the moment when you had already hit the dog, you could not stop.

You continued towards the vehicle that was standing in front of you and hit it. Let’s also say that there are two people in that vehicle, the driver and his passenger. There is a high probability that these people will get hurt because they did not expect a hit from behind. At that moment, the owner of the dog comes and he calls the police. Also, one of these two in the car you hit calls the police. To prove your innocence, you should call a lawyer, who will tell you what to do. And he will determine from his experience what caused all this. You have to trust a lawyer. The most important thing is not to run away, where all this took place. As well as to follow the orders of the police officer who came to the scene. But before the police officer comes to you, it is important to do the following. If your safety is not compromised and you are not injured, you must comply with all legal obligations, which are in that state. In this case, in the scenario as given in the example, the lawyer will advise you what needs to be done first. Even if you don’t know what the laws are in that state.

So, from the previous example, we can say that you were sure that your brakes were functional and everything else from the equipment was working fine. But still the technique can fail. You also have proof, a warranty from the workshop which maintains your car, that the brakes are good. But it happened. They didn’t work. This paper, warranty, could be proof of your innocence. In this accident, everyone is damaged, you who suffered stress, driver and passenger in the car you hit, the unfortunate dog and its owner. It is possible that you can prove your innocence. You need to act according to the law, with the advice of a lawyer. He can prove your innocence, he is your only chance.