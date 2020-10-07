Put All This Time Indoors to Good Use With These Tips

People worldwide are spending more time in their homes to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and this time should be used productively. There’s been a huge increase in the number of people working from home, but what else are you doing with all this time?

Let’s look at some of the productive ways people have used this time at home to their advantage.

Satellite TV

Sometimes, there’s nothing like vegging out on the couch after a long day. Getting satellite TV from industry leaders like Poynt360.ca ensures that you have all the best channels for news, movies, live sports, and more.

Knowing your feed is reliable lets you watch your favourite programs without interruption, so you enjoy peace of mind. The picture quality needs to be high-definition, too. Catch up on world events, lose yourself in a cherished film, or, now that professional sports have resumed, cheer on your favourite team.

Just make sure you find a supplier who delivers excellent customer service and doesn’t require you to sign a long-term contract. Ideally, they should offer free basic installation and free HDPVR and HD receivers.

Learning a Musical Instrument

Now is the time to dust off that old guitar and practice your chords! Many people have seized this opportunity to sharpen their musical chops or learn how to play an instrument for the first time.

Playing music is a wonderful hobby that will give you rewarding pleasures as you spread joy to friends and everyone in your audience. Whether you’re locking yourself up in your room to learn a simple three-chord song or you’re mastering jazz improvisation, music is fun.

Catching Up on Reading

There’s nothing like quiet time and losing yourself in a book. Do you have novels lying around the home you’ve meant to read? Maybe a non-fiction book about a topical issue you’d like to learn more about, or delve into more deeply?

Even if you’re at home by yourself, you’ll never need alone in your mind if you have a book in hand. Reading can be a wonderful distraction because it’s so immersive.

Improving Cooking Skills

No matter what’s going on in the world, people need to eat. And eating tasty, flavourful food is always preferred. Everyone has their favourite style of food, but it’s wise to take this time to learn better ways of cooking or some new recipes.

The good news is there are all kinds of cooking videos produced by premier chefs on YouTube you can watch. Whatever food item you want to cook, there are probably multiple instructional videos, each one offering its unique flavours and methods.

You may not be able to eat what Gordon Ramsay or Jamie Oliver cook, but you can watch them work in the kitchen and learn from these experienced masters. Get a few new dishes in your arsenal that are healthy and delicious. It could really improve the way you eat and even raise your quality of life.

Baking has been an incredibly popular quarantine pastime, too. There’s nothing like the smell of fresh bread in your home, and of course, it’s delicious to eat! Whether it’s sourdough, bagels, or plain old white bread, it’s always better when you make it yourself.

You’ll be happy you took the time to sharpen your kitchen skills, and so will everybody who eats your food.

Start a Business

Do you have a knack for making your own soap, or do you possess skills people are dying to learn? Some people have found a way during quarantine to turn their hobby into a business.

With free time at home on their hands, they dive head-first into old hobbies and passions. Once demand increases among friends and relatives, they decide to offer their products to the broader market.

New consumer habits are forming, and it’s possible that your talent or hobby aligns with the business model of the future. Everyone has their own skill set and their own unique set of circumstances. If you can make products that people really want or have skills people want to learn, consider starting a business or teaching lessons from your home via Zoom.

Home Care

When spending a lot of time in one place, it’s important to really enjoy the atmosphere there. Whether you live in a mansion or a tiny apartment, a little bit of home care goes a long way.

Home improvements can range from simply cleaning up and ensuring everything’s tidy, to buying an exciting big-ticket item, to landscaping or a renovation.

Firstly, you want to live in a clean home that feels warm and welcoming. It should be tidy, the air should be clean and fresh, and things should be organized. The work you put into basic cleaning will be satisfying.

But tackling a bigger project will give you still more satisfaction. If you have a lawn, maybe you can form a vegetable garden. If you incorporate fresh vegetables you grew yourself into the salads and entrees you learn to make, you can combine two new quarantine skills!

Perhaps you need to ready the grounds for winter. Maybe buying something like an outdoor fire pit will allow you to have socially distanced visits with people during the colder months. Consider what could make your home a more enjoyable place to be, then plan to bring it about.

It could be a new piece of furniture, an important tool in the kitchen, a video game console, or an improvement you make to the home itself. Make sure you’re quarantining in the best version of your home possible.

Different regions reacted to the pandemic differently, and some areas have a much lower spread of COVID-19 than others. Even in regions that have partially re-opened, it’s essential to take precautions like washing your hands, wearing a mask, and limiting close contact with people by staying mostly at home. Keep all of the above tips in mind to get the most out of your time at home.