PVC Truck Covers – How Safe they are

Tarpaulins or tarps that are made of canvas are the most adaptable tarps available today. These tarps can be can come in several fabric gauges, from 7-ounce to 17-ounce and up. The higher this number is the more durable and heavier the fabric is. Price ranges start from around 20$ which will get you small and untreated canvas tarps. Prices can even reach hundreds of dollars if you want to get fire-retardant and waterproof models. The tarps can come in any size you want and can be used for a lot of purposes from painting to landscaping to covering up your truck.

One of the most common uses of PVC tarps is to protect your goods in a truck, protect furniture, carpets, and other items while you are painting outside or inside. While PVC tarps are much more expensive than one-time-use plastic tarps, they can be used multiple times. Canvas tarps are considerably heavier than those plastic ones which means that they will stay in their place without any complicated taping and securing and will fit over curved surfaces. They are much less slippery than regular plastic tarps, so they are also safer since there is less chance of slip injury.

PVC tarps can also be used for landscaping. Lightweight and waterproof tarps are the perfect option to protect your plants and grass during the winter. Tarps have been used for years to cover football fields and baseball diamonds during extreme weather and the tarp can be removed as soon as the weather calms down.

Most of the quality tents you have seen are made of PVC tarps. These structures while providing shade will also be wind, water-resistant and will cost only a fraction of regular tents.

PVC tarps for your truck

If it is raining, snowing or windy and your friend just asked you to help him move. You will be glad that you have PVC truck covers ready so his items will not get soaked or ruined during the moving process.

PVC truck covers will hold your friend’s furniture in place and prevent anything from flying out of the truck bed. These tarps will keep all his personal items safely and securely. However, keep in mind that you should probably use locks if you are leaving the items on the truck for long periods of time.

Types of PVC truck covers

There are various truck covers you can use. You can get a tri-fold, a flip cover, regular folding cover or a roll-up cover. Just pick the one that is the easiest to use and the one that is most capable to cover up all your goods in the truck bed.

Extreme weather can affect your truck bed

Not only does a PVC truck cover protect all the items you have in your truck from wind, snow, hail or rain, it also saves it from the heat in the hot summer days. The sun can do some considerable damage to the items in your truck.