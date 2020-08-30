8 Questions to Ask Before You Buy an Above Ground Pool

If you are planning on refreshing your yard with a swimming pool, but you don’t want to wait for several months or weeks, or deal with the hassle of digging up your backyard and ruining your landscape, there is a viable alternative for you. A great way to avoid all of that and still have a place to swim around or relax is an above ground pool. Like everything else, deciding on an adequate pool suitable for your yard and personal needs could be a difficult task if you are not familiar with all of the necessary factors. Aside from the obvious advantages like price and easier installation, there are a several other things you would need to consider in order to pick out just the right pool for you. We are going to try to help you out with that decision. We’ll present you with some key factors and questions you need to ask, which will hopefully help you pick out the greatest above ground swimming pool for your backyard.

1. Why do you need a pool?

This is a valid question. It might seem like a question to avert you from purchasing a pool, on the contrary, asking yourself will help you decide what is the best option for you. How are you planning on using it? Do you need a pool for swimming or do you plan on simply lounging in it and relaxing after a long day? Do you have a large family? Are you planning on throwing parties? Is the pool just for kids? All of these are essentially different in size, depth, shape and so on. After you have answered this question, we can proceed a step further.

2. Where should you place it?

This very well might be the most important part of the equation. We’re calling it an equation because, well, there are a lot of variables included. All jokes aside, picking out a perfect spot for a pool is very important for various reasons. First off all, take a look at your yard, specifically pay attention to how big it is. You wouldn’t want it to look like it doesn’t belong there, it should fit right. Next up, take a look around and locate the sunny side of your yard. It’s preferable for a pool to be there because it can take a full advantage of Sun and keep the water warmer. Also, having it in a shade will not only make the water colder, you might get all sorts of debris falling in your pool, so keep it away from a tree. Another thing to think about when deciding on the location is whether you will place some extra stuff around it. You could set up a deck or some sunbeds for relaxing, whatever comes to mind. If you plan on doing that, make sure there’s enough space around it. Last but certainly not least, check the regulations of your town or city, there could always be some guidelines or perhaps restrictions you should be aware of beforehand.

3. What frame should I choose?

Unless you’re planning on a fiberglass unit from localpools.com.au to be placed above ground, you’re going to have to decide on a frame. Since above ground pools are made either from steel, resin or a combination of both, choosing a right frame that suits you is a big deal. A frame would be something of a skeleton to an above ground unit. It consists of plates, rails, ledges and uprights. As far as options go, steel would be the most affordable option out there. However, it comes with certain disadvantages, so to speak. Since it’s made of steel, it is the heaviest out of the options. Another not so good thing about metal is that it’s susceptible to corrosion and it does wear out if exposed to sunlight, as most metals do. Rust will not be an issue if you opt out for this. Resin will not have any of those issues, but it is a more expensive option. With that being said, the combination of both is probably the best option.

4. Which shape should I chose?

This will not have any particular impact on the unit’s functionality, except maybe pressure distribution on the frame, but if you opt out for a quality unit that will never be an issue. Above grounds come in three main shapes: oval, rectangle and most popular, circle. All of these are a good pick, it’s absolutely up to your personal taste, need or the way it will blend with your surroundings. Only thing to possibly keep in mind is that the rectangular versions are the best shape if swimming is your goal.

5. How big of a pool should I get?

Also, another thing that comes down to a personal preference and what you will be using the pool for. We’ve mentioned previously, if parties are something that you regularly thrown, then a larger pool would be a better option. If you have kids and you just want them to cool down and enjoy themselves, you should be set with a smaller one.

6. How deep should the pool be?

Once again, it is up to you. There’s no standard or recommended depth. There are various sizes of pool walls and only thing that matters is what you want. Bigger ones will hold more water and usually cost a little more and vice versa.

7. Which liner should I choose?

Always go for the best liner possible. It is very important part of the whole unit, it protects the interior and it adds a certain style to it. It’s essential piece if you want longevity for your above ground unit.

8. Do I need pumps, filters or chemicals?

The answer is affirmative. Even though it may seem like it is not a necessity for this kind of pool, it really is. You should always have clean water in your pool. Pump will circulate the water and filter will keep it debris free. As for chemicals, test your water at least once a week. If your pH value or anything else is off, make sure that the balance it just right. You wouldn’t want anything possibly affecting your health.

Hopefully, this article has shed some light on some important things to pay attention to when deciding on a new above ground pool.