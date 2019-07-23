Quotes on Self-Love

226 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Did you know that self-love can cure depression? Kamal Ravikant did it, and then documented it in his bestseller, Love Yourself Like Your Life Depends on It. Depression is a true disease and sometimes we need medication such as Trintellix – click here to learn more about it. However, most of the times, all we need to escape such state is the love of others and the love for ourselves. And here are 20 quotes about self-love you should pin to your wall, read frequently, and remind yourself of every single day.

“Self-care is never a selfish act—it is simply good stewardship of the only gift I have, the gift I was put on earth to offer to others.” – Parker Palmer “Scarcity of self-value cannot be remedied by money, recognition, affection, attention or influence.” – Gary Zukav “Our self-respect tracks our choices. Every time we act in harmony with our authentic self and our heart, we earn our respect. It is that simple. Every choice matters.” – Dan Coppersmith “The most powerful relationship you will ever have is the relationship with yourself.” – Steve Maraboli “I think the most important thing in life is self-love, because if you don’t have self-love, and respect for everything about your own body, your own soul, your own capsule, then how can you have an authentic relationship with anyone else?” – Shailene Woodley “To love yourself right now, just as you are, is to give yourself heaven. Don’t wait until you die. If you wait, you die now. If you love, you live now.” – Alan Cohen A lot of times, in our culture and our society, we put romantic love somehow on a higher plane than self-love and friendship love. You can’t do that. You have to honor and really fully invest in all these different loving relationships.” – Delilah “Your task is not to seek for Love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” – Rumi “Believing in our hearts that who we are is enough is the key to a more satisfying and balanced life.” – Ellen Sue Stern “Life is too short to waste any amount of time on wondering what other people think about you. In the first place, if they had better things going on in their lives, they wouldn’t have the time to sit around and talk about you. What’s important to me is not others’ opinions of me, but what’s important to me is my opinion of myself.” ― C. JoyBell C. “You are very powerful, provided you know how powerful you are.” – Yogi Bhajan “Our first and last love is self-love.” – Christian Nestell Bovee “You have been criticizing yourself for years, and it hasn’t worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens.” – Louise L. Hay