Quotes on Dealing with Anxiety and Worrying

Did you know that anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in America with 40 million adults (18.%) being affected? Yes, anxiety is an epidemic we must pay attention to and deal with. There are a lot of ways in which we can deal with anxiety, and according to www.healthline.com, one of them is Ativan. However, sometimes, all we need is a little push. And these are 20 quotes that will help you do that.

1. People talk about physical fitness, but mental health is equally important. I see people suffering, and their families feel a sense of shame about it, which doesn’t help. One needs support and understanding. I am now working on an initiative to create awareness about anxiety and depression and help people. Deepika Padukone

2. Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow. It empties today of its strength. Corrie Ten Boom

3. The truth is that there is no actual stress or anxiety in the world; it’s your thoughts that create these false beliefs. You can’t package stress, touch it, or see it. There are only people engaged in stressful thinking. Wayne Dyer

4. If you don’t think your anxiety, depression, sadness and stress impact your physical health, think again. All of these emotions trigger chemical reactions in your body, which can lead to inflammation and a weakened immune system. Learn how to cope, sweet friend. There will always be dark days. Kris Carr

5. I don’t have to worry about getting even with anybody or taking out any kind of aggression on anybody. Doing that is a weakness, anyway. Jim Brown

6. It is very hard to explain to people who have never known serious depression or anxiety the sheer continuous intensity of it. There is no off switch. Matt Haig

7. To be a champion, you have to learn to handle stress and pressure. But if you’ve prepared mentally and physically, you don’t have to worry. Harvey Mackay

8. Concentration is a fine antidote to anxiety. Jack Nicklaus

9. Life is too short to worry about anything. You had better enjoy it because the next day promises nothing. Eric Davis

10. Religion is meant to teach us true spiritual human character. It is meant for self-transformation. It is meant to transform anxiety into peace, arrogance into humility, envy into compassion, to awaken the pure soul in man and his love for the Source, which is God. Radhanath Swami

11. Good humor is a tonic for mind and body. It is the best antidote for anxiety and depression. It is a business asset. It attracts and keeps friends. It lightens human burdens. It is the direct route to serenity and contentment. Grenville Kleiser

12. Building up expectations, creating unrealistic time frames, feeling like our end goal is the end all, be all can all lead to frustration or anxiety. We end up feeling as though we have to power through what we want rather than enjoy the process and just let the result come as it may. Gretchen Bleiler

13. Stress and worry, they solve nothing. What they do is block creativity. You are not even able to think about the solutions. Every problem has a solution. Susan L. Taylor

14. To talk about balance, it’s easier to talk about what’s out of balance. And I think anytime that you have any disease, and disease meaning lack of ease, lack of flow… dis-ease. So any time there’s disease, you’re out of balance, whether it’s jealousy, anger, greed, anxiety, fear. Ricky Williams

15. We live in a society bloated with data yet starved for wisdom. We’re connected 24/7, yet anxiety, fear, depression and loneliness is at an all-time high. We must course-correct. Elizabeth Kapu’uwailani Lindsey

16. Don’t worry about the pressure or the responsibility. Just live in it, have fun, and when everything seems to be going right, just stay humble and remember your family. Roman Reigns

17. Every tomorrow has two handles. We can take hold of it with the handle of anxiety or the handle of faith. Henry Ward Beecher

18. Stress is something that is sort of out of your control. You get stressed out over looking at the finish line. Stress is something that is an outside thing. Stress is an anxiety. Joe Torre

19. I’d realize it’s not worth our time to worry. You do your best, and God will put the right people in your path. Taya Kyle

20. Never give up and don’t ask why because every situation does not need an answer. I’m a firm believer that I don’t worry about anything I can’t control. Eric Davis