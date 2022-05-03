6 Tips for Finding Trustworthy Real Estate Agents in Portsmouth

Finding a trustworthy real estate agent is a must if you are buying a new property. After all, they will not only help you find a perfect home, but they will also help you through every step of this process. It may seem to be a simple one, but it really isn’t.

However, finding a reliable real estate agent can be a challenge of its own. You need to be sure you have made the right decision, that you have hired someone you can rely upon completely. The only way to ensure this happens is to consider several things, which is why we have a list of tips for you to follow.

Go with someone who knows the area

This may seem redundant if you are moving a few blocks away, but if you want to relocate to an entirely new area of the city, it is vital to hire someone familiar with it. This is especially important if you have never visited that neighborhood. Keep in mind that a professional cannot help you find your dream home if they cannot meet all of your requirements, and this is not possible if they do not know every corner of the area. For example, you may want to keep your commute to work short or want the property to be close to the school or park if you have small children.

Many people don’t understand how important this is. They only focus on finding the right property, and when they fall in love with one, they tend to accept the neighborhood amenities without considering anything else. Due to this the reason, you should not only narrow down the search of the property to one area but also the search for a real estate agent. So, if you are looking for estate agents in Portsmouth, you should start by exploring nexaproperties.com.

Inquire about their experience

The next thing you have to investigate is their previous work. Obviously, it is a good sign if they have been in this line of work for quite some time. It means that they have a lot of experience and success, as well as numerous satisfied clients. However, if you are interested in a new company, you shouldn’t dismiss them just because they have recently launched their business.

Instead, you need to focus on the properties they dealt with in the past. Did they already collaborate with clients who had the same requests as you? How long did it take them to find homes in the past? How many clients did they have in the last six months or a year? How long did the entire process of finding and buying a house take? As you can see, there are numerous questions that you have to ask to determine whether you should consider a specific real estate agent or not.

Read client reviews

While on the subject of questions you have to ask regarding their previous work, you should verify all information they give you. The easiest way to do this is to go over client reviews on their website. Here, you will probably find all the information you need. We are not only talking about the efficiency of the agent but also their attitude towards their clients. Don’t forget that you are not only looking for someone who can find you a perfect home but also someone who understands each and every one of your requirements. If you cannot find this section on their website, you can ask them to provide you with a list of people they worked with in the past year.

Arrange an interview

Even though online research can be a great tool for finding a real estate agent, it is crucial you meet with them before officially employing them. Remember that buying a house can be pretty tiring and complex, which is why you need to feel comfortable with the agent you choose. It goes without saying that you cannot do this if you do not meet them and talk with them in person. So, once you have a potential company in mind, or even a few of them, schedule meetings to get to know them. It doesn’t matter if you have already discussed all the questions we mentioned above, go over them again. This way, you will be able to observe their attitude and determine how trustworthy and open to communication they are. If you get a feeling they are not very transparent about their business, or if the information they give you sounds too good to be true, you should reconsider your decision to hire them.

How often will they communicate with you?

This is one of the most important questions you have to ask them. Buying a house can be a lengthy process, and truth be told, it can take months. The last thing you want is to be kept in the dark. After all, this investment is probably one of the biggest ones you will ever make, and you will want to know how the search is going, whether you should reconsider some requirements or change them, and so on. Naturally, they may not be able to provide you with a listing each week, but they need to keep you informed. They have to send you reports every few weeks to tell you how to search is going, and they also need to be at your disposal if you have any additional questions for them.

Ask them about their fee

Finally, before you formally employ them, you need to be aware of their fee. Surely you have a budget, and you need to ensure their commission fits in perfectly. Also, make sure to inquire about any additional expenses that may occur in the future. You should do online research to learn what the average commission of real estate agents in that area is. This way, you will be able to include the estimated cost in your budget and decide whether a specific agent is a right choice. If their fee is too high for you, repeat all the steps, follow the tips, and find someone else.