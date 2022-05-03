How to Recover an Accidentally Deleted Folder From My PC

With the advent of computers, the way we do many things has changed, and storing and keeping significant data is one of them. Regarding that, the main advantage of PCs is that we can store various data in the same place and sort them in different folders to make finding them easier. Thanks to the big memory, we do not need to worry about the number of photos, videos, or songs we want to keep, and what is even more important, we do not need to worry about where to store numerous photo albums or CDs which require a lot of space. The same thing is with various documents, programs we use for different purposes, and many other things, as everything can be stored in a digital form and kept forever.

Besides that, we can delete unnecessary files, change their location as many times as we want, save new ones and organize them to be able to find each of them when needed. Everything really is as simple as it looks, and almost every person in the world has the basic knowledge of working on a PC and uses it almost every day.

Unfortunately, mistakes happen, and sometimes we can accidentally erase the folder with some important files we need and do not know how to restore them. It can happen, no matter how careful we are, but luckily there are some methods you can try to recover important files, and we will describe them further in the text below.

The easiest way is to check the Recycle Bin

The first and the simplest yet possibly effective method is to open the recycle bin and see if the data is still saved there. Although a simple program, it has a significant role in keeping temporarily or files erased by accident until you decide to empty the recycle bin and delete all the data forever. The procedure of getting files back from the recycle bin is simple, and all you need to do is preview them, choose the ones you want to use again, and do it with a simple mouse click. Keep in mind that the recycle bin does not keep the files forever, as it usually does that for about a month, and after that period, they will be lost and impossible to recover in this way.

Switching to the previous folder version can fix the problem

Another simple solution we can try is to switch to the older version of the folder and get our data back. If one wants to try this method, they need to recall the precise name of the folder and create the new one with the same name. After that, we should open the “restore previous versions” menu with a simple mouse click and choose the latest update. It should get the folder with all previously saved data back and ready to use. If you are not sure about the name but know where the folder was stored as a subfolder, a chance that you can get it back still exists. In that case, it is necessary to open that folder and do the same as you would do in the first case.

Creating a backup is a must

Many people think that creating a backup is wasting time, as it would never be used, but the truth is different, as performing this simple task can help us a lot when we accidentally erase the data we need. When we create a backup, we create a storage media that keeps all the files that exist on our PCs and gives us an option to restore them in various situations. Because of that, creating regular backups is a must, or we won’t be able to find the data we need, and it in order to do that, we will need only a couple of minutes. If you create the backups often, once you delete something you didn’t intend to, you will be able to get it back in a few simple steps. The first step is locating the storage media that contains backup files; the second is opening the program used for backup and recovery and deciding which folders you want to use again.

Download a program for that purpose

One of the best possible solutions to recover something erased by accident is to use a data recovery program, as it can easily help restore even the files that seem to be lost forever. It is a great option because of many reasons, and it can be helpful when none of the other solutions works. What is even more beneficial is the fact that it doesn’t need to be done by professionals, which is pretty important if you need to get back some confidential data that no one else should see. The usage of these types of software is simple, and all you need to do is install it and follow simple instructions that will lead to getting your files back in a few minutes. Since there are a lot of programs available, it is necessary to find the reliable one in order to be sure that it will work and help you solve the problem instead of making it even bigger and impossible to solve. Picking the best one can be pretty challenging, and reading online reviews can be helpful, but it requires a lot of time, and it is not a good option for people in a hurry. Luckily, we have a solution for them too, and all they need to do is simply visit Stellar Info, and all their problems will be solved in a few minutes.

To summarize

Erasing important data by accident can be pretty stressful, but it is not over even then, and there is no need to despair, as there are a few solutions that can be helpful in that situation. Of course, it is always a much smarter option to be careful and take some precautionary measures, but it is useful to know that even when a problem like that happens, you can solve it by choosing one of the methods we have mentioned above. All of them are simple, and you can do it without professional help, which can be pretty important when it comes to confidential files that should remain saved only on your PC.