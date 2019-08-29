Real Fur Collars: They Are Coming Back to the Fashion World

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The one of the biggest fur exhibition in the world TheOneMilano (former MiFur) this year welcomed visitor changed a little. Over 300000 visitors from across the world could easily notice the difference in the assortment fur producers offered this year. The coats and jacked are still being popular, but more and more eyes are turning the other way – fur accessories.

Global warming impacts fur industry

As the weather gets warmer every year, winters are not getting as cold as it used to a decade or two ago, people tend to choose wearing small accessories instead of large coats. There are more producers of small accessories and their sales are increasing annually.

According to TheOneMilano long-time visitors, there is a huge demand in fur collars this year. Top fashion brands made them popular by combining them with any clothes possible on their latest winter collections. They could be seen worn on jackets, coats, dresses and even naked body. So, the conclusion is clear: people choose to wear fur not for its features like warmth, but others, like unique, natural material that is available to wear anywhere at any occasion, at any weather.

Celebrities and fur collars

In history, kings, big names and aristocrats have grasped fur, for example, mink and sable for their status. For quite a long time big names in pop culture has been seen wearing natural fur as a design articulation and an indication of class.

Do you remember the Kanye West rocking his style with the fur coat? That was epic and special those days. Jenifer Lopez, 50 Cent, French Montana, P Diddy, Jason Derulo and Rihanna – just a few more names who were spotted wearing fur coats.

In 2019, it looks like celebrities follow the famous fashion brands and wear big, fluffy, eye-catching collars instead of coats and jackets. It allows them to play with their style, combine more clothes, and improvise. We can’t wait and see what the next cold season will bring!

Eco-friendly sustainability

As there are many talks about fur ban, the producers have their word on this topic.

“There is no surprise for us in fashion industry that this material is becoming so popular lately. We noticed this trend two years ago and it is still growing. It is important to know that wearing fur is good not only from fashion and style perspective, but it is a sustainable, biodegradable, which means environmentally friendly” said Jonas Auk, manufacturer of fur collars at NordFur.

“Most people try to compare real fur with faux, find similarities or advantages over each one. The truth is, they have similarities in their name only. Real fur, unlike faux, is environmentally friendly, it can be worn for decades and never thrown away. Even if people get bored of the old model it is easy to remodel it to a new one.”

Final word

Each and every one of us can make a decision if fur is ethical or not for us. The popularity of this material shows us that it has something special in it.