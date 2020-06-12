5 Reasons to Put Your Extra Stuff in Storage

Do you ever wonder why a lot of people have started to use storage facilities in their daily lives? Why would anyone need to keep their stuff outside of their home? It doesn’t make any sense, right? If you do have enough space home, just keep your stuff there, if you don’t have enough space then throw all of the excess stuff out. While this may be a good strategy, it isn’t smart to always throw away your things. It also isn’t smart to keep your house cluttered with items.

In fact, many studies show that the mental well-being of humans does correlate a lot with the home environment. Enclosed spaces filled with unnecessary items can cause serious problems like anxiety and maybe even depression. This alone is a good enough reason to consider using external storage facilities.

However, if you still see no apparent reasoning behind this idea, here are some of the most obvious reasons why you should implement it in your life.

1. Stress-free home

Your home is the only place in your life where you can feel comfortable and relaxed. The place where you won’t have to worry about anything else that is happening in your life. You can forget about your work, your problems at school, the problems with your partner or whatever you need to deal with. Just sit down on the couch, put your feet up, watch some TV, and relax.

However, you cannot reach that level of comfort if your house is not tidy. For comfort you need open spaces and easily accessible items and so on. In other words, when you get home, you will want to find the TV remote as fast as possible, you want clear access from the living room to the kitchen and so on and so forth.

This level of accessibility and comfort can only be reached once you clean up your home. So, throw out all of your old boxes, set aside all of the things that you never use and you will instantly see a lot more free space in your home.

Assuming that you do not feel comfortable throwing out those things that you put aside, you can just put them in a storage facility. You get to keep those items that you do not want to throw away and you get to have a clean home. It is a win-win situation. Of course, it’s not a free solution, but at least it is a solution.

2. Return your garage to its former glory

One of the most common things I see people doing is using their garage space as a storage room. Yes, it does the job, but it is not the perfect solution. You’re limiting yourself in several different ways. Once you start cluttering the garage with a bunch of useless items, you won’t even be able to put your car in it. And that’s the whole point or garage, isn’t it? It is the place where you can keep it safe from rain, snow, cold, and even thieves.

Just imagine how much time you can save in your daily life if you were to use your garage as a parking space for your car. For example, you wake up on a winter morning, you eat some breakfast, you put on some clothes and you go out. The first thing you see is that your car is now covered in snow and you will need to dedicate a lot of time time to clean it. By keeping it indoors, you can avoid all of that.

There is even one more benefit to keeping your garage clean. You can also use it as a workshop where you will be able to store all of your tools. You can also set up a workbench, where you can work on your DIY project and you will still have enough room for the car.

3. No more dust

One of the more interesting benefits of using a storage facility is the fact that you will have a lot less dust in your home. The fewer items you have, the less accumulation and creation of dust indoors. So, if you are the type of person that cares about the cleanliness of your home, I would suggest that you can slowly start implementing a storage facility in your life. You don’t have to do everything at once, but you can start moving a few things to your storage. And in a couple of days, you will notice just how open and clean your space will be.

According to extraraum.de keeping things in a storage space might actually be safer for some items. Since most storage units are well isolated and ventilated, there won’t be any dust buildup or problems with moisture.

4. Easier moving

While this isn’t exactly something that you will be doing every single day, but having a storage facility will make things a little bit easier when the time comes to move. Loading and unloading furniture is much simpler when doing it from a storage unit compared to a home with a regular door. Having to carry dozens of boxes up and down the stairs, loading them into the truck, and then unloading them for your new home can be a serious hassle and quite a cause for stress.

By keeping some of your stuff in a more accessible location, allows you to load up to the moving truck much faster and easier.

This can be also useful when selling your house. You can get rid of some things to make your home a bit more attractive to potential buyers. Most people usually do not like to see homes on sale that are too personalized.

5. Seasonal clothing

This might not be the most convincing reason, but it can make your life a bit more practical. For example, all of those winter clothing that takes up so much of your wardrobe space, you can always take it to the storage unit during the summer season and vice versa.

These five reasons I mentioned above will surely convince you that this way of storing items is much smarter and more efficient.