Storage Room: Wondering which temporary storage might be useful?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Just imagine the following situation… Your apartment has been crying out for a complete renovation for a long time. You have finally secured all the funds and decided to take that step. But, unfortunately, you are not among those lucky ones who own two or more apartments. Then, where will you place all your belongings? What will you do with them while you are flooring, tiling, building new installations? How to perform a renovation action while keeping all the furniture and appliances away from dirt and damage?

Fortunately, there is a solution.

The answer is – storage

If you are in a similar situation, this is the right solution for you. If you are not among those who are about to renovate or move soon, read this article as well. It is not useless to be aware of various options and offers. Whatmore, someone from your surrounding may need these types of services.

Storage room rental

Until the time comes to tidy up your completely renovated apartment, you must find the right place to store your belongings. The storage room must be large and secure enough for all your furniture. When you find a potential space, ask for how long you can store things there. Ask also if there is a possibility of extending the deadline (in case the work in the apartment is prolonged). And don’t forget to ask if you can bring in and out items individually or whether you have to do everything at once. Once you have made sure you have chosen the right place, you can get to work on the packaging.

Preparing furniture storage

Your furniture will go through the loading, transporting and unloading process twice. First in case of shipment to the storage room and subsequent transfer. So pay special attention to the preliminary process. For easier handling, first dismantle the shelves, cabinets, beds, tables and anything you can disassemble into pieces. It is also vital that you protect each piece of furniture and household appliances well and reduce the risk of damage. This will be achieved by using cardboard, styrofoam, and protective foil. It is best not to do it by yourself.

Ask for the help of professionals. There are great storage companies that will provide you with additional services. From disassembling the furniture, through safe packing and moving to the storage and back. According to Extraraum.de, the chances of your belongings being damaged are far less if you use the professional services. Once you’ve secured the furniture, you can start packing other things. It is advisable to make a list and continue working on it. Keep in mind that good organization is paramount when packing.

Also, include in your list the following items:

Sort things by category

Prepare boxes

Organize packing – pack all from one place or a room, then move on to the next

Close the boxes well and secure them with adhesive tape

Mark each box and write down what is in it

Be sure to point out if there is something fragile in the boxes

Which boxes to choose?

Before you start packing, an important step is to prepare the boxes where you’ll store your belongings. Not sure which one to choose? Cardboard boxes are standard in some way because they are the most convenient to sort. Depending on how many items you have and how bulky they are, the number and size of the packing boxes will depend.

The process of storage

When placing your furniture and other things in the storeroom, keep an eye on how you stack your items. It would be best to first place the furniture, then the other bulky items. Afterward, you can arrange the larger and smaller boxes. Be careful, if there is something fragile in the boxes. Make sure to leave them at the end and place them on top so that they do not remain pressed at the bottom. And finally… Once you have shipped your furniture to your chosen storeroom, you can start the renovation action, knowing that all your belongings are safe.