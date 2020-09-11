7 Reasons Why Powder Coating is Better Than Painting – 2020 Guide

Most of us were put in a difficult situation where we had to choose between purchasing a brand-new item or restoring an old one, regardless what type of an item we’re talking about. For example, some people have a vehicle that’s considered an old-timer, and it’s either a family legacy or just a very quality car that shouldn’t be thrown away. But, it looks bad, and why is that? Because the paint wears off after many years, and rust forms around all metal parts.

So, purchasing a brand-new vehicle in this situation is the right decision, isn’t it? Well, not quite.

One of the things that you can do is repaint it. But, is that the best option, using regular paint? Not really, because it’s 2020 and we have modern solutions for every problem, powder coating being one of them. We only used the old car example, but don’t get us wrong, powdered coating can be used on almost everything, such as furniture or old coat-hangers. You name it, and it can be done.

Since a lot of people are in a dilemma on whether they should use regular paint or the powder coating method, we decided to shed some light on the subject by creating this article. If you’re looking to learn some more about the benefits of this, feel free to keep on reading until the end. Let’s take a look.

1. Less chipping – More durability

Nobody really likes to pay a few hundred dollars for a paintjob and then find it chipped a few months later. It’s really the worst feeling in the world. But, when it comes to comparing powder coating and regular painting, we can safely say that the coating method is a lot more durable and is not chipped as easily. This ensures perseverance for the look of your item, and that’s a great thing, especially if you use it for something such as car wheels.

2. Not toxic to the environment

Paint is almost always associated with toxicity and harmful effects when inhaled. This is one of the main reasons why those who paint use protective masks. Also, the chemicals in the paint are toxic to the environment, but that’s pretty much the case with all chemicals used for such purposes. Walking into a freshly painted room will immediately give you that “nose burn” feeling that’s more than a clear sign that you shouldn’t inhale it. But, coating doesn’t use a solvent, and that means less, or almost no toxicity at all.

3. Eco-friendlier because of re-using

Everyone in 2020 is talking about recycling, and it’s one of the hottest topics of today’s society. The thing is, there’s a really good reason why we should start supporting everything related to recycling. Our planet is being drained each day, so saving materials and ingredients should be a priority for each one of us. When it comes to regular painting, if some of it drips on the floor while you’re applying it to an item, you cannot reuse it. But, with powder coating that’s not the case. All of the “spills” that’ll drop on the floor, you can use even ninety percent of them, if not everything. Cmserm.com is a website where you can learn some more about Power Paint Coating. Getting the eco-friendly “stamp” in 2020 is great for your business.

4. Cheaper than regular paint

Money is a very important resource in 2020, so we cannot say that this factor isn’t important when a person needs to choose between these two methods. Not many people know this, but when you do the math, the added ingredients in regular paint “increase the quantity” of the entire product, but you get less than you would for the same price if you were to purchase the powder. All in all, take our word for it. Powder is worth more per ounce.

5. Can be used on kitchen appliances

One of the best things about powder coating is the fact that it doesn’t contain any materials that might harm a person. For example, if you use powder coating on some kitchen appliances, and you are planning to use those in the future for food or something similar, you shouldn’t worry about your body getting harmed. It’s perfectly safe. In fact, a lot of people use it on kitchen appliances.

We know that for most of you, the way your appliances look like is very important. So, we cannot deny the fact that this method has the best “covering potential” and leaves no spots empty or unpainted. Also, the finish is so great that no traces or drips are ever noticed. But, it’s a bit thicker than regular paint, which some people consider a disadvantage. For us, it doesn’t make much difference. This goes for painting any type of an item with the powder coating method.

6. Less dangerous to breathe in

We already mentioned that this method is healthier for the environment, but it’s also healthier for the person working with it as well. This is due to the lack of solvents and other strong chemicals that regular paint contains. Now we don’t want to make it sound like this type of chemical mixture is completely harm-free for the environment or for humans, but it is significantly superior in that aspect compared to regular paint. It’s simply the truth.

7. It’s fun and easy to use

Last but not least, powder coating is a lot more fun to do than regular painting, at least according to some people who worked with both methods in the past. It’s also slightly more creative, as you have numerous different ways of applying it. Some people consider this the superior way to coat, while others stick to the old-school method of doing things, which is with regular paint. We support both of these methods and we think that both are equally useful in certain scenarios, but these are just the advantages that we listed above.