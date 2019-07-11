Recent California Earthquakes – Stay Prepared

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

One of the harshest lessons that we can learn in life is that when nature strikes, there is no time for joking around. Recently, California was hit by a few Earthquakes that really caused anxiety and stress among the citizens, so experts are trying to “coach” all the people on how to stay safe and avoid becoming a victim of these natural disasters.

Today we’re discussing everything you need to know in order to stay safe during an earthquake, so if you happen to be anyone that lives close to where these events took place recently, feel free to continue reading until the end. Without further ado, let’s dive into the content.

Survival Kits – What are they?

When it comes to natural disasters, sometimes they really cannot be avoided, so we need to give our best in order to prepare ourselves in case they “catch” us while we’re not paying attention. When we’re talking about earthquakes specifically, survival kits are something that can be of great help, and in most cases, make the difference between life and death.

For those of you who might be unfamiliar with the term, survival kits are just like any other kit that you’ve seen earlier, such as the “First Aid” one you have in your car for example, except they have a few extra things that help in emergency situations.

According to Best Survival, every survival kit should also include all of the first aid elements but have some extra items that can help you survive for as long as you need before help arrives. We really wish that nobody out there gets caught by a surprise earthquake, but if you do happen to find yourself in such a situation, it’s best that you’re entirely prepared for it.

Survival Kits should have food elements in them, something that will keep you alive for at least 72 hours, and some tools that will help you dig out or unbury yourself if the situation allows you to. Most importantly, however, these kits need to have everything that’s necessary in order to seal a wound, stop a bleeding or anything similar to that, because if you become a victim of an earthquake, you will definitely be facing some of the previously mentioned things.

Moving on to the more advanced stuff, a flashlight and portable radio is definitely a must-have. The flashlight will help you navigate and find your way if you get locked into a place without electricity, while the portable radio will help you hear any news, or attempt to make a signal and call for help. A paper map and a pair of gloves is also highly recommended.

Take it everywhere with you

Experts advise that you take the kit whenever you go with you, and bring it back home during the night. Have it ready in a go-to bag or whatever you decide to pack it into so that it is always ready to use in case something unexpected happens. Remember that having this kit can really save your life, so do your best in order not to forget it.