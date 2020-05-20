Remodel Your Home Like a Professional

People spend most of their time between work and home. This often causes the house to be neglected because of the short time available. However, home is more than just a bed to sleep in and a place that provides comfort. It allows people to rest appropriately and gives them a sense of wholeness and ownership.

Decorating the house goes far beyond aesthetic reasons; it helps the functionality of the home and the psychological well-being of those who live here. The decoration creates a comfortable and pleasant place that transmits tranquillity and with which its inhabitants identify themselves. It is vital if a family lives in the house to make all members active participants in the decoration.

Many find remodeling a complicated task, and indeed not everything is rosy. Still, unlike what believed to be a job, you should not necessarily apply for an interior designer. By following a series of steps, you can turn your house into the home of your dreams by yourself.

Do a house check

This point refers to make a revision of the systems, the electrical wiring, and the pipes, which are the ones that usually present problems with the year. For that, it is necessary to call a plumber and an electrician to avoid possible accidents. Even if there are no visible problems, it is still wise to make a general revision, as this will rule out inconveniences in the long run, and maintenance can be given.

Identify your style

Before you start, you have to have a clear idea of what you want. Many times the same person has different tastes that are in opposition to each other. If you start shopping without having an identified style of what you want, you are likely to end up with a bunch of items that look good separately, but disastrous together. This is a common mistake.

You must choose a style that not only pleases you but also identifies you and gives your home a full aura. For example, a person may be a CyberPunk fan but feel visually exhausted if they were to decorate their house in that futuristic neon style. The choice should coordinate tastes with the feeling you want the space to emit, while still enhancing your personality.

Clean

You can’t get a good view of space unless everything is tidy and clear. Having too many things in one room doesn’t give you a complete picture of the whole area. It’s not only a process of cleaning up the entire house, but also of getting rid of old objects that you won’t be using anymore.

It’s a bit difficult if you have a lot of things accumulated and if you keep a sentimental value for them. To help you do this, be honest with yourself about what you haven’t used in over a year. Chances are you have them there out of habit. If you don’t do this, it is impossible to remodel. It is difficult but think about the house you want to encourage you.

All the objects you have that are in good condition sell them or give them away. Surely some family member needs something that you don’t. And if you sell some things, you can earn some money to spend on your remodelings, such as painting or a change of pottery or repairs.

Make a sketch

Once everything is clean and clear, a sketch of each space must be made, this process can take some time, but it is necessary. It is a matter of finding a mental order for the area and decorating it with the elements you want. This exercise will allow you to have a guide for the moment of action, to know what to buy and also to harmonize the rooms with each other, so it is a step you have to do.

This point is especially useful for the choice of colors, as you can try out different combinations until you find the color palette you want to use. Use your tastes and the psychology of color to find what is most suitable for each space.

You can be inspired by the Internet to find something that fits your home and that you like. You don’t have to imitate a whole room, and you can grab what works best for your conditions.

Make the budget

Once you have the idea of what you want and what you need, the next step is to make the budget. To get an idea of the prices of things before visiting stores, you can search online. Some websites even make a budget for you, as is the case of BricoValera, a known quality brand. It gives you the catalog of their articles, interior doors via the web and makes the budget and, in turn, is a reliable and quality brand. As this in terms of doors, you can visit different brands of each item you require and not only make the budget, also buy online.

Keep in mind when you make the budget that it must be lax, that is, leave some money reserved for contingencies. Also include everything that is repair, mobility, if you have to pay to move furniture. Every expense related to the remodeling has to be contemplated.

The money you make selling the things you no longer use, you can add to your budget. Try to have more money than you plan on, in case something unexpected happens. This does not mean that you will spend too much, on the contrary: look for prices calmly and compare and choose the lowest ones. Spend as little as possible, and what’s leftover, save it.

Start remodeling

It’s time for action, which includes painting, organizing, and relocating. This work is heavy, so ideally you should have family or friends to help you in the process. If no repairs are to be made to the house, the process can most likely be completed in one day, although it will depend on the depth of the remodeling and how large the house is.

Having a comfortable and safe space is not a luxury; it is a necessity. Make sure you take your time and invest in the best items for your home.