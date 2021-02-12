Remote Work For Beginners: What To Do If You Can’t Do Anything

“How do I find a remote job with no experience?” – is the most popular question in 2020. By “no experience”, beginners do not usually mean work experience, but a lack of hard skills – complex professional skills. There are plenty of offers for unskilled people in remote work. All that remains is to figure out which jobs are right for you.

Assess your knowledge

If you’re over 18 and have been on the internet for a long time, you’re probably already good at something. That’s not true, if you tell, that “I don’t know how to do anything”!

Newbies looking for a “remote job with no experience” usually know some of these things:

How to use a laptop Surf on the internet Chat Like and comment on social media posts Edit simple pictures

Make a similar list of your own knowledge. For instance, are you good with AutoCAD or Excel, or can sing and have an advanced voice? Are you good at computer games? Or on Instagram a lot of people like your posts? Put everything on the list, it’s easier to find your way around.

Choose a field

Most of the jobs are in the digital environment, but the newcomer always has a choice of jobs related to phone calls – for example, cold calls to the customer base.

SEO (search engine optimization)

SMM (social media marketing)

Education (online courses and online schools)

Media and bloggers

Gaming

Foreign languages

Design

Sales

Do not even think about programming, data science, analytics and other areas of money. In these areas, advanced hard skills are required at the start.

Also, do not pay attention to jobs like “retyping documents,” these are scammers.

Remote professions for beginners

What can you do if you don’t know how to do anything special yet?

Direct manager on Instagram

What to do: Respond to messages from subscribers and potential customers that arrive in Direct. Distinguish between important, time-sensitive emails and unimportant spam. Prepare replies, coordinate with the brand or blogger who owns the Instagram account.

Where to work: Instagram shops, bloggers, and accounts of clothing, cosmetics, health products brands. In general, anyone with sales going through Instagram.

Customer support manager, supervisor.

What to do: Reply to messages from customers and potential customers in social networks, messengers, or via email. Usually, communication follows a ready-made script – that is, a given template of answers to typical questions. With non-typical questions, you will be helped by your colleagues.

Areas of work: Online schools and online courses, browser games and computer games, small SMM and SEO agencies, advertising agencies, applications services (banks, food delivery, online shopping, taxis).

E-Commerce Manager

What to do: to process incoming orders, if necessary to correspond with customers through the site. Add the order data to the CRM. Occasionally update products — add new pictures or descriptions.

Where to work: small online shops, local brands of clothing and accessories, small travel agencies.

Guestwriter (also known as “copywriter”, “crowd-manager”)

What to do: write fake (mostly positive) reviews or comments on articles and posts; write short, 1-2 line descriptions of products for social networks and websites; get the likes on posts.

Where to work: advertising and SMM-agencies, E-Commerce. The vacancy is most often found in the SMM and SEO chat rooms and channels.

Copywriter

What to do: To write simple texts on the basis of ready texts from the Internet, to conduct the telegram channel, Instagram, or social networks on a ready template.

Where to work: with Instagram-bloggers, Telegram-channels. Groups in the social networks of shops, computer games, and services (from a cosmetics shop to car service). The subject matter of the company you are joining may be unfamiliar to you and will need to be researched.

Moderator

What to do: remove spam, inappropriate or sweary comments, remove comments that have caused a conflict in the group or on the social networking page. Remove inappropriate, boorish, or obscene posts in chat rooms that you are given control of. You could also get a job as a content moderator to accept or reject requests, articles or posts on the site.

Where to work: large-scale Telegram chats, online schools and courses, shops and services, computer and browser games, city and professional communities, forums and branded Instagram accounts. SMM and advertising agencies are also offering similar jobs.

Content Manager

What to do: to update the pages of the site with ready-made texts, and catalogue of goods on the website or in social networks with new products with pictures, prices and descriptions.

Role: Online retailers and their social media accounts, or as an assistant to a SEO or small SEO agency.

Junior designer

What to do: Assist with product photography, adding logos to photos, making covers for social networking posts, page covers or avatars. It is easy with templates and mockups (like brochure mockups from sites ls.graphics)

Where to work: website design companies, online shops, advertising and SMM agencies, online courses, pages, social networking groups and groups, telegram channels, online games.

Meme designer (yes, there is such a thing)

What to do: create memes in Photoshop and other funny pictures for social networks.

Where to work: large entertainment publishers and media.

Requests manager

What to do: Is to collect and process requests coming in through a web site, form or CRM system, edit or manually fill in Excel spreadsheets, consolidate all data into one table.

Where to work: logistics and shipping, online courses, small private businesses (eg beauty salons).

SEO Assistant

What to do: Prepare terms of reference for a copywriter on the instructions, maintain projects in a CRM-system, add the keys in the parser positions and process other information on the ready-made instructions. In a month or two you can automate half of your work.

Where to work: SEO freelancer or small SEO team.

HR manager

What to do: to post vacancies on sites, in chat-halls and Telegram channels, to negotiate a barter or placement for money.

Where to work: HR-agencies and departments of large digital companies.

Our list of professions cannot be called as complete as possible. New professions are constantly appearing and old ones are dying out. So you need to follow the news, to stay up to date.