When Moving, Consider Renting a Storage Unit

There is an estimated 328.24 million people living in America and each year, over 31 million of those people choose to move to a new home. Whether the move stems from the need to start over, a new job, education opportunities, or just to be closer to family, moving can be a challenge. However, more and more people are utilizing a key ingredient in their moves by using a storage unit to help. Storage units are available in virtually every town or city throughout the country, so the next time you choose to move, consider using a storage facility to help. Here are just some of the reasons why using a storage unit while moving is the best way to move.

A Wide Range of Options

Storage units are not just boxes to hold your excess stuff. They come in a wide array of options to choose from. Whether you require general storage facilities where the units are subject to outside temperatures or you choose to securely store items in a climate-controlled environment, EZstorit can help you find the best storage units in the U.S. Additionally, they are available in pod style storage where you load the pod and it is shipped either to your new location or a secure storage facility for you to access when you are ready. The moving and storage industry has excellent options for all types of moves and situations.

Consolidating Households

The choice to move in with your significant other is a big decision. It is even more of a challenge when one or both of you already have children and must consolidate 2 completely separate households. You have 2 of everything and certain items hold sentimental value. Often, one household is forced to simply sell their items and are able to keep just a few. However, there is no reason to have to get rid of your valuable possessions when you invest in a storage unit.

Storage units help you clear out the clutter without simply selling items. Additionally, you will have access to extra items in the case of something breaking within the household. Having a backup supply of additional furniture is always a welcomed thing when you have little ones and pets that are prone to breaking things. The decision to consolidate households is easier when you have the ability to keep what you want without compromising or getting rid of your valued possessions.

Moving to Another State

Often, moving to another state or a significant distance from your current home can make moving an increased challenge. Most people tend to move into a rental space such as an apartment, rental home, or even an extended stay hotel facility. These options are great, but rarely have ample storage in the home. This type of living situation is generally regarded as temporary, so when moving from another state, you might want to consider renting a storage unit to house what cannot be stored in your new, temporary home.

Once you have adjusted to your move and found the neighborhood you want to live in, you can begin looking for larger homes to purchase or to rent. Until you find one, your belongings will be safely stored in either climate controlled storage units or general storage facilities. It is among the most affordable options for anyone moving to another state or moving a considerable distance from their current location.

Downsizing

Having a large home when you have many children is an applicable goal. However, once the nest begins to empty, many homeowners choose to sell their existing home in search of something smaller and more manageable. Downsizing is often necessary, but that does not mean you should immediately get rid of all your valuable belongings you have amassed over the past years. You have antiques, sentimental pieces, and belongings from your children that you do not want to part with simply because you will be living in a smaller home.

When you employ a storage unit, you do not have to get rid of anything. Choosing a secure, climate controlled facility can allow you to store some of your most valuable and sensitive pieces without the fear of water damage or mold and mildew negatively affecting the piece. Storage units help you downsize effectively without parting with your valuables.

Staging Help

Selling a home can be difficult at times and depending on the market you are in. However, staging a home can do a lot for boosting your sale potential. In order to properly sell your home and get the price you want, you must invest in thinking like the buyer. According to experts in the real estate industry, a potential buyer responds better to a clean space that maintains neutral tones and is devoid of personalized features. It helps them visualize the space without feeling as though they are invading the space of the owner.

Staging a home is the best way to showcase your space, but it can be difficult to find a place to store items that are not going to be used in staging. Personalized items such as family photos, extra furniture, or items that simply do not fit with staging can be stored securely in a storage facility. They will remain safe and will not negatively impact your potential for a quality sale. Storage units helps to make selling and moving easier than ever before.

Moving is just a factor in lives today and whether you intend on moving for personal reasons, improve your career options, family reasons, or any other purpose, a storage unit can make it all easy. Storage units are available in a wide range of options and sizes to fit your individual needs. Secure standard storage gives you the ability to store most items that do not require climate controlled conditions. Climate controlled facilities are slightly more expensive, but are ideal for storing virtually anything without fear of damage. Additionally, storage pod units make moving easier than ever before with the ability to pack it at your convenience and have everything moved for you. The possibilities are endless, but if you want to move smarter, not harder, a storage facility is essential.