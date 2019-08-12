Resin Art – a fascinating Fluid Painting technique 

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Resin is a fantastic material for creating art. It is used to give a piece of furniture or jewelry a glossy finish. Resin art is an exciting hobby. Besides, you can create elegant pieces that you did not anticipate. While the materials can be costly and the process messy, you will have lots of fun.

Read on to find out what resin is all about and what you need to start creating art with it.

What Is Resin Art?

Resin is an adhesive commonly used to glue plastics together. Its application in art is a new concept, which is gaining popularity. It is available in liquid form, but it hardens. When using it, you need to mix it with a catalyst to enable it to dry faster. You can also add different colors and additives to achieve the desired effect.

Why Should You Consider Using Resin?

Coating your work with resin gives it a polished and professional look. Epoxy transforms the painting or art into an elegant piece with aesthetic appeal. Besides, you will make more money because resin raises the value of the art. It gives the colors a vibrant look and protects the artwork from yellowing. With all the benefits it offers, the mess of making the artwork using worth it.

What Kinds of Resin Artwork Exist?

Jewelry: If you enjoy making gifts for your friends, jewelry is fun to create. You can make bracelets, earrings, and necklaces with embellishments. Get creative with the pieces by adding dried flowers or glitter.

Paintings: You can coat your art with resin to create a glossy and elegant finish.

Coated furniture: It is also excellent for patio furniture. It makes them stylish, durable, and low-maintenance.

Resin molds: With a casting mold, you can create sculptures, figurines, and decorative items. To preserve the original shape of the pattern, you need to add resin.

If you are new to Resin Art, check out the Resin Art Tutorial from acrylgiessen.com for your first steps in creating paintings.

What Materials Do You Need to Make Resin Artwork?

Whether you are working on a piece of furniture, or painting, you need the following supplies:

Disposable gloves to protect your hands. Washing off your hands is no fun.

Paper towels will come in handy in case of spillage.

There are many resin products in the market. Therefore, pick one that is suitable for your needs.

Colour pigments or paints.

A butane torch is useful when popping any bubbles on the canvas after spreading the resin.

Measuring cups and sticks, craft brushes, and a dust mask.

How to Create Art with Resin

Once you have the materials, it is time to start your creative journey. Before you begin mixing and spreading the adhesive, you need to prepare your canvas. If you are using plywood, ensure it is dust-free and clean. Support the center of the canvas so that it does not move during the process. Start by sealing the canvas with a little resin. Ensure you pop the bubbles and distribute the coat evenly. Sealing will reduce bubbles and make the process smooth.

Depending on the size of the canvas, estimate the amount of resin and hardener that you will require. Ensure you stir the adhesive and the hardener vigorously using a stick. If they do not mix well, it will not dry completely. If you are using many colors, separate into small measuring cups before adding the paint. The fun part of making resin artwork is the addition of the color. You can add the colors sparingly and spread them using a brush. Alternatively, you can use popular pouring techniques like puddle pour, air swipe, and flip cup. You have between 20 to 40 minutes before the starts to dry. However, it may take the whole day for it to dry completely. During this time, protect it from dust with a piece of cloth.

The process of creating resin artwork is overwhelming, but the masterpiece you get after the hard work is worth it.