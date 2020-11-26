5 Effective Ways to Revamp Your Office Security in 2020

Office security is the primary concern to every business owner, no matter the size of the business. A secure office creates a sense of safety and comfort for its owner and the employees, and such conditions are principal for maintaining a healthy and efficient work environment. Office security doesn’t just stop at protecting the office and its employees; it also includes protection from corporate sabotage.

The security of an office and its employees deals with protection against vandalism, theft, and personal attacks. In contrast, protection against corporate sabotage deals with safeguarding a business’s intellectual property and sensitive documents. There is an excellent mixture of options available to anyone looking to guard their office space against any threats or sabotage. In this article, I list down five effective ways to revamp your office security and build a sound protection system.

1. Camdog

Technology today is not limited to what is expected of it. It goes beyond the scope of its function and offers features that you couldn’t imagine. In such an era, a simple surveillance feed and live recording will never be enough. People expect more, and this is where Camdog steps in. Camdog is a cloud-based on-demand video security service that links up with your pre-existing video security setup and extends its functionality.

It uses an AI-based system to monitor your feed to detect an impressive 500 classes of objects, which does not include naturally occurring phenomena, i.e., clouds, trees, branches, etc. Additionally, the AI system can detect motion at any given distance and does not require a built-in motion detector system; this feature is buttressed by the AI’s ability to predict objects when they aren’t or cannot be focused. All this with no staff required, which means absolute privacy. The surveillance is maintained 24×7 with cloud storage, which means there is no way for someone to sabotage or illegally access the data.

The services do go beyond surveillance. For just 10$ a month, with other pricing brackets available, you get loss prevention notifications, a system that notifies the owner of any suspicious activity. Reports can be mobile, email, or on the computer.

It also seems to be self-aware, i.e., tells you when the camera or the connection is damaged—couple all this with a pinch of deep video analytics.

You have features such as; the number of objects detected in a period, a complete list of license plates in a period, and analytics of movement activity in a period, to list a few. But, by far, the most impressive feature is the Camdog Guard Mode.

A mode that can monitor a selected object and notify you when it is being moved. Like a loyal dog, the feature can watch cars, mobiles, and any other accessory, all you need to do is select the object in the Guard Mode interface.

Camdog has turned out to be a robust and reliable option for small-medium businesses looking to take their security to the next level. Not forcing its customers to tie down to their brand and allowing their customers to use an IP camera from any manufacturer, the company has found the trick to target customers with a tighter budget.

With top draw features at affordable prices, Camdog is a useful option for any business on a budget. For more details, check Camdog.

2. Biometrics

To err is human. So, guarding your office against physical threats with a security guard is good but not enough. One of the safest and tightest security systems to restrict illegal entry within an office is a biometric system.

Feed your digital signatures, i.e., your fingerprints, iris scan, or face, into the system, and rest assured that it will not let a new pass-through. Biometrics is a primary defense against cases of physical threats such as vandalism, assault, or theft. Couple your biometric security with an alarm system; in case of a forceful entry, and you have yourself a reliable source of protection.

Biometrics work in two ways. They give you security but can also be used to monitor employee attendance. Know who’s in and who hasn’t shown up, and maybe you have yourself a solved case of possible corporate espionage. There is a plethora of options for biometric security like Bioscan and A-ID Biometric. Please choose the one that suits your security needs and set it up for a safer office.

3. Alarm System

You’ve set up a world-class surveillance security system and added a biometric safeguard as the first line of defense. You feel safe and confident, so you lock up your office and leave for the day. Now I, a robber, have studied your office security and realized you don’t have an alarm system. So, I break in, steal, vandalize, and disappear. You may have had me on camera, but it isn’t Camdog, so now I’m free, and you’re at a loss.

The scenario I played out may be dramatic, but someone can get away with theft or an act of vandalism if there is no alarm or notification system in place. A simple notice would notify the police and people in the vicinity and save your business from being violated. In case of a personal attack, a forceful entry would ring an alarm and notify the employees and other workers in the office to move to safety.

4. Security Consultancy

If you have a bigger budget and hold sensitive material in your office space, then taking up a security consultant’s services is your best bet. The consultant would advise you on deciding what level of security to go with, what equipment would suit your needs, and where to acquire them. They perform a full study of your office, look for blind spots and weaknesses, and ultimately provide you with the options.

All in all, it is an excellent option because you get the right advice from the people that do this for a living. You can rest assured that the measures you have taken for your space are top-notch and will save you, your office, your employees, and your data in case of a breach.

5. Security Guards

Yes, this article is supposed to mention ways to revamp, and yes, security guards are an archaic form of protection, but the reason they are still used is that it works. Security guards have trained personnel who know how to deal with physical threats and ensure the people they are guarding.

They are an all-in-one package of surveillance, alarm, biometric in a human form, and a perfect first defense line to ward off physical threats.

Safety and security are demanded, be it an office or an amusement park. The people in it can function if they feel safe and comfortable so investing in a security system needs no further justification. The five methods I’ve cataloged here are not the only methods available but are five of the best you can find.