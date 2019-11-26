Rise And Shine! 5 Best Morning Sex Positions

Feeling sluggish in the morning? Try a wake-up call a hundred times better than that tired cup of coffee: morning sex. Surprise him in the best way with one — or all — of these sexy positions. He’ll love your spontaneity and you’ll love the good feelings you retain throughout the day.

1. Spooning

This is likely to be the most instinctual position when you both are just waking up from a cuddling position. With both your bodies so close together and still lying down, you can feel incredibly comfortable while also getting some seriously hot bed activity in. He’ll be able to access all of you with his hands as well as kiss your neck, giving you the jolt you need to get yourself going. You can twist your body in order to kiss him or even watch the action for that extra dose of sexiness.

2. Reverse Cowgirl



Men love everything about the Reverse Cowgirl, but it can also be the perfect position for you to get it on in the AM. What could be better than giving him a show, while getting exactly what you want?

Not only does it allow for you to accommodate whatever speed and depth is best for your body (which might be a bit stiff in the morning), but it also prevents any awkward “morning breath” moments.

3. Upgraded Missionary

If you’re feeling particularly vigorous, perhaps consider a deeper penetration to really get your gears going before work. You can jump into missionary right off the bat (but with a little added oomph to take this position from meh to OMG) or gradually transition from missionary, first putting your knees up towards your chest, then stretching your legs upwards.

This allows for deeper access as well as showing him that bright-eyed face of yours, which is sure to get him going.

4. The Shower Surprise

Every guy enjoys a good excuse to see your body within reach and covered in water, so shower sex is hot (and good for multitasking when you’re short on time). Just turn around in the shower and let him go for it — it will feel amazing to have his hands be able to access all of you while the water massages your skin, too.

Not only will you be multi-tasking your priorities of getting frisky and getting ready, it also adds a sweet element of intimacy to gently wash one another’s bodies afterward. In the event you have a mirror in your bathroom, take advantage of this by watching yourselves — it’ll boost his confidence and yours to see how fantastic you two look in action.

5. Oral Sex

OK — so this isn’t a oral sex isn’t a position per say. But, it can be just as satisfying and hot as the rest of this list! If your guy has recently voiced a desire to be woken up by a blowjob and it’s something you both feel comfortable partaking in, go for it. It simultaneously fulfills his fantasy and makes him feel irresistible — a combination that will pump up your sex life and his ego.

Original by: