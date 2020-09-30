8 Crazy Missionary Positions Will Rock Your World

It’s no surprise that missionary is the most common position of lovemaking. But ever wondered why is it so popular? The reason is so simple, it’s insanely intimate and sensual. You being close to your partner, feeling that warmth and heavy breathing, eye contacting and making hardcore love together.

Missionary position has got standards, reputation, and an ability to make her scream your name. Yes! If you can stroke her A-spot, she would go obsessed with you. No wonder why it’s a common method to rock your world.

So many people think that there is no charm or adventure in a missionary position. It’s old fashioned and has got no craziness. That’s not true as there is so much more to this position to make it spicier and interesting. You just have to try it in different ways, be a bit more flexible, value the intimacy and you’ll experience that thrill.

Various Missionary Sex Positions

You can go slow and romantic on her or bang the hell out of her with a missionary position. And she will love it no matter what the pace. To make your sex life interesting, you can check out more about missionary variations here. Put the below list of missionary sex position in your To-Do list of sex.

1. Slo-Mo Missionary

If your woman is crazy romantic, loves to enjoy foreplay, getting in a mood, and then you slowly sliding inside her, then slo-mo missionary is for you.

Slo-Mo or soft missionary is when a girl lies on her back, spreading her legs apart and a man goes inside her slowly, making her moan. Missionary can work best when you start slow and increase the pace. Kiss her hard and stroke deeper.

Let her leave love bites on your neck, dig her fingers in your back and pull you more inside her. It will stimulate her A-spot and she would go hornier.

2. Blind Love

Blindfolding her and rocking her world is what this missionary position is. A woman will only be focusing on what her man is doing to her and it would give her an intense orgasm.

In Bling Love, the woman lies on her back, blindfolded, and the man slides into her. She can wrap her legs around his waist, and he can go wild on her.

A man can tie her hands with handcuffs or a scarf to the bed, controlling every muscle of her body when his shaft is stroking inside her. She would not be able to control her screams.

3. Flying Missionary

Fly high together with a flying missionary and reach the mind-blowing climax. In this missionary position, a woman lies on her back at the edge of a bed. Her man leans forward, penetrating into her and stroking as he controls the pace.

She can play with her body, cuddle her breasts. She can pull him deeper with her legs wrapped around his waist. Both of you will be breathless and crazy.

There is no way to control your blowing mind.

4. Front and Rear

Who says missionary style has no adventure? Try front and rear and you’ll forget about anything else.

A woman wraps herself around him with her body, balancing on her elbow and a knee. He slides into her and simultaneously sucks her tits or neck.

If both of you can balance well, you will enjoy it together. Both of you can control the pace as well as your body. And when you are reaching the orgasm, you will automatically control your balance for the sake of pleasure.

5. CAT

This is the best missionary position for amateurs, an old school missionary sex. If you are doing it for the first time, CAT is the simplest and common form of a missionary position.

As her to lie down. Go over her, touching your hot bodies. Slide her legs apart and penetrate your shaft into her honeypot. Kiss her lips, softly bite her ear. Let her leave love bites on your neck while you are stroking her deep.

Both of you will moan, breathing heavily, and reaching the climax together.

6. The Deep

The deeper the better. In this missionary position, a woman lies on her back, keeping a pillow under her butts to lift it up a bit. She spreads her legs to invite him inside.

A man then penetrates her deeper and deeper with every stroke. A woman can lift her legs higher to wrap around his back and experience mind-blowing orgasms. The eye contact, the moaning, the warmth of the body can bring you both to the amazing climax.

7. Anvil

Anvil missionary position is as deep as the previous position. In fact, it’s wider and more intense than The Deep that you wouldn’t want to stop stroking her.

In Anvil, a woman lies on her back, lifting her legs higher in the air. A man then goes on his knees, bends over her to penetrate his shaft in her honeypot.

A woman then rests her legs on his neck as he enjoys being deeper inside her. Both of you can try to maintain the pace as you please. A woman can also play with her tits, rub her clit for extreme pleasure.

8. Butterfly missionary

The butterfly missionary position is similar to the flying missionary. In butterfly, a woman lies back on something lower than a bed’s height. She lifts her lower body from her back, resting merely on her neck.

Her angle aligns her honeypot to his shaft which he can slide into her deeper as he likes. He is the one who can support her body and controls the pace of the strokes.

If your woman can support herself on the neck, you will enjoy this missionary position to the core.

So, now you know almost 8 new positions to try with the good old fashioned missionary, your sex life will reach the paradise of orgasms. Begin with foreplay, soft and steady, then go wild missionary on her.