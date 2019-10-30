Robyn Hayward Life, Career, Marriage, Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you live in America and you marry a celebrity, automatically you will get in the spotlight of the media’s attention. That’s what happened to Robyn Hayward after she became the wife of the NBA star Gordon Hayward. After Robyn and Gordon got married, they got a lot of fans and became one of the favorite couples. Before she became famous, Robyn used to be a volleyball player in a hometown.

Stay with us and read the article to find out details about Robyn’s life.

Early Life and Professional Career

Robyn Van Vliet was born in Indiana on the 8 of April, 1995. After she finished Bishop Chatard High School, she also attended one year at the cosmetology school. She grew up in Magdalena, Guatemala, with her philanthropic family. They worked in a school that teaches art, carpentry, and baking to the children and adults.

Also, her parents were involved in a lot of charity missions to developing countries in South America. At an early age, she already worked at the food banks, following the steps of her parents.

While she received education, Robyn played volleyball, and she was great at it. Hayward played as a defensive unit and, together with her team, won the state championship in 2012. In her senior year, Robyn was ranked as 4th player in Indiana.

Robyn Hayward Marriage with Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward is an NBA professional basketball player. He is the player of Bolton Celtics, and in 2017, he was even selected as an NBA All-star. Gordon has an exceptionally successful career and a lot of fans all over the world.

According to some sources, Robyn and Gordon met in the school and soon after started to date. In 2013, at Christmas, they got engaged. The proposal was romantic, and love birds were both happy.

The couple tied a knot in the St. Simon Catholic Church on the 24 of May 2014. After two years of marriage, they got their first kid, Bernadette Marie. In 2016, they had a second child, Charlotte Margaret.

In the last year, they got another child, Nora Mae.

Currently, a happy family lives in Boston, Massachusetts.

Net Worth

Robyn Hayward is devoted to her children and kids. There is no information about her net worth, but Robyn Hayward is sharing her husband’s net worth of $40 million.

The couple enjoys a luxury life, and they love cars as they own different models, including Range Rover, P85 model S Tesla, and Lamborghini Aventador. Also, they hold a mansion worth $3.35.