Asif Ali Gohar is a vetted rose grower from Lahore, Pakistan and he has been a part of the industry for a very long time. He has his own family-run garden shop opened more than 10 years ago. Simply put, Asif has a lot of experience with growing roses and he is bringing in a fresh perspective and some new types of roses all the time.

Experimentation is key as a rose grower, as it’s always very important to bring in some new types of roses to try out and enjoy. That’s why Asif Ali Gohar is adapting and experimenting with a huge range of rose types all the time. This is the type of thing that brings in more value and variety while also pushing the boundaries and coming up with something new that customers really want and enjoy.

Developing a new floribunda rose variety

Asif Ali Gohar is focused on creating a new and unique Floribunda rose variety that’s named Gohar. Floribunda roses are a modern group of garden roses that cleverly cross polyantha and hybrid teas. The main idea is to have roses that have the polyantha blooming but the floral beauty provided by the hybrid tea. There’s also a great color range to come with it too, which brings in a lot more value and a great experience throughout the entire process.

Since Asif likes crossing rose breeds to experiment and come up with new options, creating the Gohar variety was pretty much a given. The most important aspect is that this new breed is cleverly created to bring the best of both worlds in a very professional and established environment.

Stunning roses for everyone

You rarely see the floribunda roses in the wild, because this is mostly a cross-breed. Being able to buy floribunda roses is even rarer, and it’s a clear indication of how much work goes into creating such a rose. Not every experiment with roses will work, and that’s why you really have to push the boundaries and come up with clever ideas.

The Asif Ali Gohar approach is different, because he knows exactly what breeds work well with one another, and the results are great every time. The regular Gohar will feature smaller, bushier and stiff shrubs. But it will also be denser when compared to the regular polyantha, which is a very important aspect to consider in such a situation.

Conclusion

Asif Ali Gohar’s unique approach and his passion for creating new floribunda roses are staggering. That’s what makes him one of the top rose growers in the country and even in Asia. As you can imagine, the new Gohar variety will be available in limited quantities at first. It’s still a marvel of cross-breeding, and the results are nothing short of extraordinary. Don’t hesitate and give the Gohar rose variety a try if you are looking for visually impressive, stunning roses to add to your own collection!